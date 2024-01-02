Sonic Gets Sweet And Savory With Peanut Butter Bacon Burger And Shake

We have to admit, we were a little disappointed when Sonic's Teriyaki Burger was announced, only to be given solely to its Maui, Hawaii location. Since then, we've been waiting patiently for the burger chain to release a creative new burger for the rest of the United States to enjoy. The upcoming release of the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger fits that bill perfectly.

The new, limited-edition menu item is the latest of Sonic's burgers meant for bacon lovers, including the Garlic Butter Bacon Burger; the Sonic BBLT with a whopping six strips of bacon, and the Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger which had two strips of bacon for each beef patty.

The burger consists of smooth peanut butter, bacon, grilled onions, and American cheese layered on top of two 100% beef burgers, enclosed by a toasted bun. It will be released nationwide for $6.39 on Jan. 8, 2024, and customers have four weeks to get their fill of the salty and sticky sweet burger. You can also order the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake for those wishing for a dessert or drink to amp up the peanut butter and bacon flavor.

Peanut Butter And Bacon Have Many Fans

Sonic Peanut Butter Bacon Shake - Sonic

The Peanut Butter Bacon Shake mixes vanilla soft serve, smooth peanut butter, and crispy bits of bacon. That all gets topped off with whipped cream and a cherry to finish. Prices start at $3.99 for a medium size. Besides being a personal favorite of Elvis Presley, many think bacon and peanut butter is a delicious combo everyone should try at least once.

For those leary about a peanut butter and bacon shake combo, many longtime Sonic fans remember when the chain previously sold it. "It was glorious. Little bits of bacon inside a thick, amazing shake. It tasted oddly like a peanut butter cup," Redditor u/bored_working_girl wrote about it on a subreddit.

On a Sonic subreddit, many who'd had the chance to try the burgers in advance were excited, with u/Radiant_Marsupial157 writing, "The peanut butter burger is literally so good y'all don't understand." But at the same, the fear of cross-contamination is real and strong for employees and customers alike, with some not thrilled about dealing with such a common allergen. "The amount of precautions we have to take and the amount of s*** we have to sanitize just to make one of these is so not worth it," wrote u/BabyH1ppo.

Whether it's up your alley or not, the burger is only available for a limited time. At the very least, Sonic has given the entire US a new burger variation to try.

Read the original article on Mashed.