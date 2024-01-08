Someone Found An iPhone That Fell 16,000 Feet From That Alaska Airlines Flight, And The Creepiest Part Is The Ripped Off Charging Cable

In case you haven't been terrorized by this news, the door from an Alaska Airlines flight blew out 10 minutes after takeoff in Portland, Oregon on Friday.

Who wants to sit in that exit row now?!? 🤣🤣Alaska Airlines loses exit door in flight leading to rapid decompression…. pic.twitter.com/TsA57EjuFj — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) January 6, 2024

Luckily, everyone was okay, but some items like phones and shirts (!) were sucked out of the aircraft.

A man named Sean Bates found one such iPhone on the side of a road in Oregon.

Just walking down Barnes Road pic.twitter.com/P3eHITAnpY — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 8, 2024

As you can see, it's fully intact (with battery life!) after dropping 16,000 feet from the sky:

Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024

The only unusual thing is that the charging cable is stuck in the port where it was literally yanked out of the plane:

In case you didn't see it, there was a broken-off charger plug still inside it! Thing got *yanked* out the door(Sorry I didn't get a better pic before handing it over haha) pic.twitter.com/tMQ7XQNHeW — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 8, 2024

The New York Times reports that Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration have given airlines instructions on how to inspect their 737 Max 9 planes.

And if you're wondering, they finally found the door in an Oregon teacher's backyard.

Ultimately, this whole thing is terrifying, so I'll focus on the important question: Who made the case?

Who makes the phone case? https://t.co/rG7M71hR8n — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) January 8, 2024

