Solar eclipse viewing parties: Where to watch in Phoenix and across Arizona on April 8

The biggest celestial event of 2024 — the total solar eclipse — is almost here and Arizona observatories and science centers are throwing some spectacular viewing parties.

On Monday, April 8, science centers from Flagstaff to Phoenix to Tucson are hosting watch parties and other events where visitors can view the solar eclipse safely. (Arizona is not in the path of totality; we'll see a partial eclipse here.) Libraries also are holding watch parties, and an event at a crystal store will explore the astrological significance of the eclipse.

Here are watch parties and viewing events in Arizona for the 2024 solar eclipse.

Arizona Science Center solar eclipse viewing party

Celebrate the solar eclipse at Arizona Science Center's free viewing party in downtown Phoenix. Starting at 9 a.m., guests will receive free eclipse glasses for safe viewing as they witness the moon's path across the sun. The eclipse begins at 10:08 a.m., reaching its maximum coverage at 11:20 a.m. and concluding by 12:35 p.m., with Phoenix expecting 64% coverage. Explore eclipse science through solar telescopes, hands-on activities and local experts. Members can enjoy exclusive lounge access with morning treats.

Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 8. Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix. Free. azscience.org.

Lowell Observatory 2024 Great American Eclipse Party

Lowell Observatory invites everyone to its solar eclipse party in Flagstaff, where about 68% coverage is expected. There will be viewing with eclipse glasses and specialized telescopes, opportunities to meet astronomers Amanda Bosh and Stephen Levine and live views of totality from Waco, Texas.

Details: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 8. Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. $22; $13 for age 17 and younger. lowell.edu.

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium solar eclipse viewing party

Hosted by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, this gathering offers an opportunity to observe the eclipse through telescopes. Visitors can see the Flandrau's science exhibits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $5, followed by special planetarium shows for $5 per ticket. Certified solar viewing glasses will be available for $2.

Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 8. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd., Tucson. Free. flandrau.org.

Kitt Peak National Observatory Solar Eclipse Viewing

Watch the solar eclipse at Kitt Peak National Observatory surrounded by dozens of research-grade telescopes. One set of eclipse glasses and a light meal are included. The eclipse begins at 10:05 a.m. Arizona time and lasts about 2.5 hours, with the best views around 10 a.m.

Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 8. Kitt Peak National Observatory, southwest of Tucson. $75. noirlab.edu.

Solar eclipse events at Phoenix Public Libraries

Phoenix Public Library branches across the Valley are hosting eclipse events on Monday, April 8. There will be themed activities, from story time sessions to trivia challenges. Here are some options:

Solar Eclipse Watch Party and Movie Screening : A variety of eclipse-themed documentaries will be shown in the library. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ironwood Library, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix.

Family Storytime: Eclipse Edition and Viewing Party : 9:30-10 a.m. Acacia Library, 750 E. Townley Ave., Phoenix.

Solar Eclipse Watch Party : 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party: 10 a.m.-noon at Harmon Library, Burton Barr Central Library, Cesar Chavez Library, Cholla Library, Desert Sage Library, Juniper Library, Ocotillo Library and Workforce Literacy Center.

For complete details, go to Phoenix Public Library.org.

Eclipse viewing party and astrology chat with Jazzy

Experience the solar eclipse at AZ Stone Co. in Fountain Hills. After the viewing, delve into a 45-minute chat with undefined, an astrologer, to explore the astrological implications of the eclipse and get insights into your cosmic blueprint. Jazzy will also do personalized solar eclipse readings, and there will be a 10% discount on crystal purchases throughout the day.

Details: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. 16742 E. Parkview Ave. Suite 4, Fountain Hills. $20. azstoneco.com.

