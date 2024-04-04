Solar eclipse doughnuts, slush floats served up for upcoming astronomical event

Capitalizing on this month’s total solar eclipse, several companies, including Krispy Kreme, are introducing eclipse-branded products and promotions.

The Oreo-slathered “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut” is Krispy Kreme’s celebratory treat for Monday’s astronomical event, which will be partially seen in the High Desert.

Company officials describe its spacy-themed treat as an Original Glazed Doughnut, dipped in chocolate icing, showered with silver sprinkles, and stuffed with buttercream made with OREO pieces. An entire OREO cookie on the doughnut represents the moon passing in front of the sun, the company said.

“Eclipses are rare and so is our out-of-this-world Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut,” said Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena in a press release provided to Guilty Eats. “Even if you can’t be in the path of totality you can get in the path of these treats, which you will eat in totality. Stop by and get some for you and some to share so you can flex your science side and great taste at the same time.”

The doughnut will be available Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8, in-store and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website while supplies last, the company said.

The doughnut will be available individually and as a specialty dozen featuring six Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

Space-branded promotions by Krispy Kreme go back to 1969 when the company handed out free doughnuts to celebrate the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

In 2021, Krispy Kreme created the Mars Doughnut to celebrate the Perseverance Rover, and a Strawberry Supermoon to celebrate the Supermoon.

In 2022, the company created an Artemis Moon Doughnut to celebrate the Artemis 1 flight. They also gave away an Original Glazed Doughnut after scientists revealed the first-ever picture of a supermassive black hole.

Raising Cane’s

On Monday, Raising Cane’s fans can view the solar eclipse while entering the win “Free Cane’s for 20 Years!” contest.

Foodies can visit RaisingCanes.com/SolarEclipse on eclipse morning, April 8 for a chance to win free Raising Cane’s combo meals until 2044 when the next eclipse occurs in the U.S.

Every entry also earns a mobile code for a free toast, valid April 8 through 14. Entries close at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 8.

Raise Cane’s is also inviting customers to view the “Path of Toast-tality” and receive a complimentary Texas toast with every Combo meal purchased at any of its 190+ restaurants along the eclipse's path.

To celebrate the total solar eclipse, Sonic Drive-In is rolling out the Blackout Slush Float nationwide at participating locations from March 25 to May 5, 2024.

Sonic Drive-In

In anticipation of the solar eclipse, Sonic Drive-In has begun selling its limited-edition drink dubbed the “Blackout Slush Float.”

The solar eclipse-themed drink will include flavors such as cotton candy and dragon fruit. The all-black slush, which represents the darkness from the solar eclipse, will be topped with white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles, the company said.

Customers can order the new Blackout Slush Float nationwide at participating locations until May 5.

Sonic will also hand out free solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the new treat, while supplies last, to ensure their customers can safely watch the eclipse.

Sonic officials said the eclipse viewing glasses have been approved for short-term direct observation of the sun by the International Organization for Standardization and have been lab-tested to ensure they are safe and meet all applicable rules and regulations.

SunChips

Frito-Lay's SunChipsis championing the inspiration behind its name – the sun – through a limited-edition offering, which will only be given away during the 4 minutes and 27 seconds of the solar eclipse's duration of totality.

SunChips invites fans to experience a cosmic collaboration in the sky and on their tastebuds with an exclusive, new flavor mash-up – SunChips Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda.

Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda blend ingredients reminiscent of sunny skies and bright days ahead while nodding to the moon with a cheesy touch, the company said.

Beginning at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, as the eclipse casts its shadow over U.S. soil, fans can get their hands on the new flavor at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com, while supplies last.

