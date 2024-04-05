Solar eclipse 2024: Four zodiac signs that need to be on high alert

While the April 8 solar eclipse in Aries will affect all Earthlings, four zodiac signs will feel its effects most intensely.

Come Monday, April 8, a wide swath of the United States will witness the celestial event of the decade when a total solar eclipse in Aries will momentarily blot out the sun and render the world in eerie shades of gray.

Eclipses have long been associated with fate, reversals of fortune and points of no return. The word itself comes from the Greek ekleipsis meaning “to abandon, to forsake a usual place.”

In this sense, we can begin to understand the energy of this eclipse as a disembarkation, shedding skin and wading/walking/stumbling raw and renewed into our next stage of being.

Illuminating the eclipse effect for us is the brilliant astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, founder of Inner Worlds Astrology.

Grime explains to The Post that this eclipse is in close cahoots with Chiron, the archetype of the wounded healer.

If we allow it, this can be an auspicious moment for healing on a personal and collective level and a powerful moment to abandon modalities and patterns that keep us from processing and progressing.

“The eclipse will expose how ‘toughing it out’ is no longer effective in dealing with deep-seated wounds or challenges,” Grim told The Post. “Although Aries typically asserts a raw masculine energy, Chiron is tightly wound up in this eclipse, begging us to address our vulnerabilities and insecurities. Chiron will bring up complicated emotions within us and ask us to fully process anything that surfaces.

“If we respond by opening up to others, then stronger, more supportive relationships can await us.”

Bring on the pain and the path forward, my babies.

Read on to learn more and see here for your full April horoscope.

Take care and make time for quiet

Grim also cautions to be more careful around loose cannons and aggro bros on and around the solar eclipse.

“The eclipse will expose the drawbacks of unhealed masculine energy within the collective. This could stoke senseless aggression or a worsening of geopolitical strife,” Grim said. “It’s important to be mindful around anyone who typically has a poor handle of their emotions.”

Regardless of your sign, Grim recommends honoring the darkness to come with meditative quiet.

“This eclipse is best used to sit in your heart space and quiet the mind. The heart can facilitate higher consciousness and can open an empathetic bridge to those around us, raising collective frequencies in the process. I hope this eclipse can support widespread healing for those who have suffered quietly up until now.”

Cardinal conditions

Those with major placements in the cardinal signs will feel the powerful effects of the eclipse. Getty Images/iStockphoto

While all of us under the zodiac wheel will be affected by this eclipse, Grim explains that four signs will feel the burn more intensely.

“The cardinal signs — Aries, Libra, Capricorn and Cancer — will be most personally affected by the total solar eclipse in Aries because the eclipse is forming a hard aspect to these signs. Those with a cardinal rising sign will experience the effects in foundational areas of their lives, while others who have major placements near 19 degrees of the cardinal signs will also be impacted relative to the area of consciousness the placement represents.”

Grim maintains that while the cardinal signs will be most acutely affected by the eclipse, they will experience it in different ways.

Read on if you have major placements in the following four signs.

Because this eclipse is going down/getting dark in Aries‘ first house of identity and self-hood, Grim explains that rams will be grappling with who they are becoming.

“Aries placements are digging deep into themselves to find self-love and compassion, and this will help them harmonize with others who are navigating the same challenges. Aries will be more candid about their fears or insecurities. By vocalizing these emotions, they will discover true strength.”

Grim tells The Post that the crab contingent will see changes in the realms of vocation and authority,

“Cancers are establishing different career goals or they might find a new job. Cancers are becoming more motivated to step into a career that serves their authenticity or a vocation that deals with a certain healing modality — for example, therapy, health, wellness or spirituality. Other Cancers might witness dramatic changes with a parent or authority figure. Some Cancers might have to respond to a potential health challenge that a parent is going through. Alternatively, some may heal a strained relationship with a parent.”

Grim tells the Post the focus for the people of the scales will be their intimate connections.

“Libras will experience a total reset of their significant relationships. They could reconcile with an ex or heal and move on from one. Other Libras might feel betrayed by someone but find another connection who is truly trustworthy in the aftermath.

“In essence, Libras are discovering who their true allies are.”

“Capricorns are directing their focus toward home and family matters. Similar to Cancers, they could either play a nurturing role for a family member who falls ill, or they could reconcile with an estranged family member. Other Capricorns are seeking to move or change the nature of their current home environment.

“However, it’s important to keep in mind that Mercury will be retrograde; therefore, moving homes could pose some challenges or setbacks,” Grim explained to The Post

