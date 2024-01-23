'Soft, warm and pretty': These snuggly wool socks will keep your feet cozy — and they're nearly 75% off

Well, folks, 2024 is up and running: As you lay out plans for the year, why not treat your feet to some special socks to help you put your best foot forward? Somehow, getting your sock game together — with a nice fresh supply — makes all of life feel easier and more organized. It's a small purchase with big rewards (namely eliminating the AM chaos of riffling through drawers for a matched pair).

And right now is the perfect time to shop: We've found a warm and wonderful winter-worthy option that's majorly on sale: these super-popular FYC Wool Socks, available now in a 5-pack for as little as $8 (down from $30). Hurry — these are so cute and the savings so big, we predict sellouts.

Why is this a good deal?

This isn't the cheapest we've seen this top-selling set, but the fact that all styles are on sale (with some patterns more than 70% off) just as we plunge into the coldest months of the year means it's a great time to buy. At less than $2 a pair for the striped set, this 5-pack is a steal.

Why do I need this?

These popular wool-blend socks are soft and warm, yet breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning they'll keep your feet toasty without making them overheat. The durable heels and toes aren't likely to sprout holes anytime soon, and the crew length makes them perfect with boots.

You'll nab the best savings on this striped 5-pack, but markdowns begin at 40% off for different colors and patterns, so we're pretty confident you'll find a set you'll love at a great price.

Sole searching? Snap up the socks that 17,000+ reviewers love — for a steal. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With tens of thousands of five-star reviews, these socks are a no-brainer. "I bought these for a trip to Alaska," reports one happy shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven’t shrunk and [are] super warm. They do not make your feet sweat. Don’t delay. Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!"

"Bought these for myself after getting a pair for a friend as a Secret Santa gift," wrote another satisfied customer. "She said they were warm, and she wasn’t kidding! ... Great sleeping socks. Super thick. Love 'em."

"Great socks, love the colors," raved another fan. "[They] fit nice, comfortable and warm. Not too thick. One small issue is the inside. Threads on the inside, a little surprising, but doesn’t seem to matter once they are on my feet."

And if you thought FYC offered lots of options, here's another wildly popular brand that comes in 26 colors and prints!

Amazon Yzkke Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $20 Save $10 Yzkke socks are made of a wool-cotton blend that'll give you happy feet whether you're walking, hiking or simply lounging. Take a look at that construction: These socks — also sold in 5-packs — have layers of comfort and impeccable stitching. "So snuggly and comfortable," gushed a happy customer. "I LOVE these socks. Warm, comfortable and pretty too. [They] wash up really nice, no shrinkage that I could see (or feel). Would definitely buy again." $10 at Amazon

