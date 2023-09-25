This gross-yet-satisfying foot mask, on sale for $15, 'peels like a snake shedding its skin'

What is it?

Having dry, cracked feet is no walk in the park — and with the colder months coming up, your dogs are likely to only get more parched. Luckily, there's an affordable, at-home fix that requires barely any effort on your part: this highly rated Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask. With two pairs to a box, these exfoliating booties help remove those calluses from your feet to reveal softer, smoother skin in just 1-2 weeks. Plus, you can grab a pack on sale for just $15 (down from $30) at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

Having smoother feet is pretty priceless, but when you consider how much just one professional pedicure can cost, paying under $8 per treatment is an absolute steal. To score the lowest price on the peppermint-scented pack, be sure to apply Yahoo's exclusive code LBVUX5JP at checkout. Plus, the original scent is also 50% off!

Why do I need this?

There are plenty of products on the market that target dead, cracked skin. What we like about this one is how hands-off it is. Made with exfoliating salicylic acid and a blend of botanical ingredients, the formula lining these foot mask "socks" deeply penetrates the skin to target hardened buildup and dryness. To use, all you do is slip the booties on over your feet, leave on for an hour while you read or watch Netflix, remove and rinse off your feet. Easy!

For 1-2 weeks following the treatment, you'll want to soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes each day. You should start to see your feet peeling in as little as a week — and while you might be grossed out at first (these can remove a lot of skin!), you'll ultimately feel super satisfied knowing that all of that shedding consists of dead flakes making way for the smoother skin underneath. If you're still left with some hard, dry patches after that time, the second pair is there to help finish the job.

Skin-care masks — they're not just for your face! Get this top-rated foot mask while it's 50% off. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Love this product!" raved an impressed user. "I've tried everything from lotion (to combat the dryness) to clay scrubbers and cheese grater-type exfoliators. The balls of my feet were so tough, even the roughest exfoliators (like they use at the salon) wouldn't do anything. Five days after using this, my feet began to peel, and within two weeks, they were looking baby-smooth. Will definitely buy again!"

"Finally! Baby-soft feet!" gushed another satisfied shopper. "I'm 52 years old and I have NEVER had soft feet. I'm the poor soul you see at the pedicure spa with the mountain of dead skin every 2-3 weeks and I can just 'feel' the pedicurist's disgust. No more of that for me. ... I will caution that if you have super dry skin like I do, you might experience a slight burn at first, but after about 30 seconds it quit and was just fine."

"Peels like a snake shedding its skin!" exclaimed a final fan. "The peeling process just started out of nowhere! ... Eventually, the tough spots came around, but [it] took a few more days to start in the parts I really wanted to peel off. But the skin under the peely stuff is sooooo pink and baby butt-soft. ... I wish they made just heel ones so I could just redo the heel another time instead of doing the entire foot again. But they really are way, way, way softer after just the first 'mask.'" (For spot-treating heels, there's this Purederm Exfoliating Heel Mask or Dr. Scholl’s Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm.)

Psst: Amazon shoppers also love this Pritech Electric Callus Remover, which happens to be on sale!

"This is a wonderful product and I am so grateful to have found it," gushed a happy reviewer. "I know that I have, by far, the funkiest, driest feet ever seen by man ... If this can smooth my feet, it could take bark off a tree."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

