Sofia Vergara, 48, poses in colorful swimsuit on tropical vacation

Sofia Vergara is bringing the heat.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old actress shared a photo of herself on vacation sporting a colorful one-piece Dolce & Gabbana bathing suit and coverup. She fittingly captioned the photo with mermaid emojis.

Celebrity friends like Paris Hilton posted several flame emojis in the comments and fans could not get enough of how amazing Vergara, who turns 49 Saturday, looked.

"Your bodyyy. Do u ever age?!?!" a fan wrote.

"Love the bathing suit! Beautiful pattern!" another person added.

"Beautiful lady inside and out," a user continued.

She also shared other photos from the trip, including one with her and husband Joe Manganiello's Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix Bubbles.

Vergara, who is a former model and far from the only celebrity that uses photo editing apps, has spoken about the way social media has affected women's body confidence. In an interview with People in 2016, she admitted that she has struggled with it as well.

“I think it’s so hard, not just for me, but for every woman. Now with the social media and all the craziness with the internet … you see how women look everywhere in the world. It’s very overwhelming,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I should exercise more. Should I eat less? Should I cook more greens? Should I put more makeup on?’ It’s a lot. My niece Daniella, she’s 22, and I tell her it’s not about competing with anyone; just try to be the best that you can. Try to be the sexiest that you can, the most beautiful as you can.”

