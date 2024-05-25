Socorro ISD announces summer meals program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department will offer free meals to all children ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3 through June 27.

The Summer Food Program provides nutritious meals at no cost to all children at participating school sites. There are no fees or proof of income required.

To participate, just show up, the district said.

The summer menu will be available on the Child Nutrition Services web page on the district website www.sisd.net, click on district menus or call 915-937-0450. Or go directly to SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro

SISD schools participating in the summer meal program:

Socorro High School

Montwood High School

Americas High School

El Dorado High School

Eastlake High School

Pebble Hills High School

SSG. Manuel P. Puentes Middle School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School

Hueco Elementary School

Myrtle Cooper Elementary

Benito Martinez Elementary

Jane A. Hambric School

Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy

Mission Ridge Elementary School

Purple Heart Elementary School

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.