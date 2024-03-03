'Socks of the gods': These cushy Adidas pairs — just $3 a pop — have built-in arch support

Shoes get most of the attention when it comes to comfortable footwear, but socks deserve some love, too. You could be wearing the cushiest sneakers in the world, but if your socks are thin and flimsy? Yep, there's that painful foot friction we've all experienced, which in turn can lead to blisters and dreaded "hot spots." Your feet deserve better, and these Adidas Cushioned Socks — on sale for just under $3 a pair — are just the ticket.

Why is this a good deal?

You can grab a six-pack of the Adidas Cushioned Socks for $17, one of the best prices we've seen. While we love classic black, these socks also come in gray, white and a multipack — most at the same sale price. Whichever you choose, they're all a great deal, considering how much comfier your feet will feel in them.

Why do I need this?

These cushioned socks are popular because they give you a plush landing pad to help your feet feel comfortable step after step. Plus, the built-in arch compression means that annoying sock slippage is a thing of the past.

Another benefit: These socks are made from a moisture-wicking material. Let's face it, keeping our dogs covered in socks and shoes can mean sweaty feet — and who wants that? Having socks that draw moisture away from our feet is essential if we want to avoid discomfort and odor (and the ire of our significant other).

Run, don't walk, to take advantage of this terrific tootsie treat from Adidas, beloved by more than 3,300 five-star reviewers. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

A small army of five-star reviewers can't get enough of these Adidas Cushioned Socks. "They wash and wear well," said one satisfied customer. "After at least 15 washes they've not lost their cushioning or compression abilities." They went on to say, "They seem to help with foot fatigue and aching. I love wearing them when running or when I know I'll be on my feet all day."

This reviewer loved them so much, they referred to them as "socks of the gods." They added, "These socks are the best. So comfy, cushy, not to mention soft." Another raved, "These socks make it feel like you're walking on clouds. They also provide excellent arch support for people with high arches. I'd buy 30 pairs if I could."

"They are slightly thicker than regular socks," added this shopper. "But that's because of the cushion, and it makes them so much more comfortable." Meanwhile, this reviewer has become a sock thief: "Adidas have to be the most comfortable socks. Got them for the girlfriend, but they're so soft and I wear a size 9.5 so I've been stealing them."

"My ankle hiking boots and winter boots tend to eat my socks," shared a final fan. "Luckily, these are fitted well enough that they don’t slide down while I’m wearing or taking off my boots! I’ve been wearing them all winter and they’re perfect. The only downside is that they pick up all the pet fur in the wash. Better my socks than blouses, I guess?"

