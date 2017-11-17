Snowboard buying guide and jargon buster

Know what you're talking about with snowboard tech with this easy-to-handle guide - Copyright © James North

We put this season's boards through their paces at Spring Break, the annual product test, party week and end-of-season gathering held at the Kaunertal glacier, Austria. Whether you’re a powder-seeking freerider or a freestyler who loves the park, check the category that best suits your preferences – there’ll be boards for all budgets and levels. Read on to find the board that’s right for you.

Freestyle and park

Fun and lively, these boards are designed to rule the jumps and jibs. They’re typically true twins for identical performance forwards or switch, and have the springiest, most responsive flexes. Many have loose and buttery rocker profiles with zero-camber sections for stability, plus mellower sidecuts for catch-free turns.

All-mountain

Whether it’s park or pipe, groomers or backcountry, these snowboards are designed to take the whole mountain in their stride. They feature versatile shapes and flexes aimed at excelling over the widest range of terrain, and many have hybrid camber profiles to blend high performance with ease of riding.

Check out this season's best all-mountain snowboards

Powder and backcountry

These boards are built to handle the most difficult terrain. Many have positive camber profiles for solid edge hold and powerful carving, with deeper sidecuts for more agile turns. Their directional shapes and stiffer flexes offer sharper performance and an aggressive feel, making them more challenging to ride.

How we rate

We assess each board's ability in these 10 categories:

Pop Stability Precision Response Durability Forgiveness Jibbing/park Grip Powder Glide

Best On Test boards are the ones riders love the most, while Best Value winners combine solid performance with an affordable price tag.

Snowboard jargon buster

Learn the lingo that will help you when buying the best snowboard for you this season.

Base

Extruded bases are cheap and easy to repair. Sintered bases absorb wax well for a faster ride but need more maintenance. Some expensive bases incorporate graphite to increase glide.

View photos Testers pulling tricks Credit: James North More

Camber profile

If you look at a board side-on, it is curved between the contact points at tip and tail. The way it curves is known as its camber profile, and has a huge effect on how a board rides. There are three basic types – positive camber, rocker and zero/flat.

Contact points

The part of the edge that bites into the snow as you start a turn, found around the widest part of the board at tip and tail.

Core

A board’s backbone. It’s the material – usually laminated wooden strips – between base and topsheet.

Directional/twin

Directional boards have a front and back, while twintips are the same whichever way you ride them. Most boards are directional twins – twintip in shape, directional in flex (stiffer in the tail). True twins have a centred sidecut and the same flex in tip and tail, ideal for the park.

Edge bevel

A sloping edge to cut down on catching. All-mountain boards may have a one-degree bevel, dedicated park boards may have up to three degrees to make rail sliding easier.

This season's best snowboard boots

Flex

Advanced boards are stiffer and perform better at speed; those for learners have a softer flex. Jibbers often prefer the latter because they’re easier to handle at lower speeds.

Laminate

A board’s core is wrapped in layers of fibreglass laminate. This gives a board its strength. More layers provide more pop and torsional stiffness.