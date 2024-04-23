Snakes, frogs and turtles: Cheboygan celebrates Earth Day

Gracelynn Warner holds a black rat snake around her neck during the Earth Plus Expo, presented by Earth Week Plus, at the Cheboygan Area Public Library on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan community celebrated Earth Day with a day of learning and activities promoting nature and conservation organized by Earth Week Plus, a committee that meets throughout the year to plan three months worth of events and excursions to connect people with their environment.

The expo, held Saturday, April 20, at the Cheboygan Area Public Library, was the highlight of the three-month period, during which hundreds of people enjoyed displays, played games, created projects and learned more about Michigan’s flora and fauna.

Arlo Dodd touches a sea lamprey during the Earth Plus Expo, presented by Earth Week Plus, at the Cheboygan Area Public Library on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

In its 14th year, the event has grown to include, for the first time in 2024, exhibits from the local 4-H club. Volunteers hosted a rock painting and coloring station, recycling sort game, mini-windmill building activity and live chicken encounters, among other experiences. The entire expo was free and open to the public.

Nature Discovery was once again in attendance, featuring a variety of animals native to Michigan, including frogs, salamanders, turtles and snakes. Adults and children alike were able to meet these creatures up close and learn about their habitat, behaviors and identifying characteristics.

Ronan Scharf (left) and Freya Dodd decorate telescopes during the Earth Plus Expo, presented by Earth Week Plus, at the Cheboygan Area Public Library on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

According to organizer Sherry Nelson, the expo was geared to both children and adults, with learning opportunities available to both. Children are the future of the conservation effort, but adults, Nelson said, are the ones who can act now. Educating the community at large about conservation, preservation and nature can prepare individuals to make a difference right at home.

Hayden Speeter examines the animals on display during the Earth Plus Expo, presented by Earth Week Plus, at the Cheboygan Area Public Library on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Earth Week Plus will continue their outreach through June with tours of the Emmet County Recycling Center, the Upper Black River to see sturgeon, sea lamprey traps at the Cheboygan Dam, the Cheboygan Wastewater Facility, Harvest Thyme Farm, a local homestead and a tribal fishery. A citizen scientist lesson with the Little Traverse Conservancy and a presentation from a local monarch butterfly enthusiast will also be offered.

For the full schedule, including event locations and times, visit earthweekplus.org.

