Snag Drew Barrymore's stunning 20-piece cookware set on sale at Walmart ahead of Black Friday

In case you're not familiar with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of home goods at Walmart, know that the collection is just that — beautiful. Case in point: This gorgeous 20-piece ceramic cookware set, which comes with practically every pot, pan and cooking utensil you'll ever need (and then some). Plus, each vessel has a slick nonstick coating to make cleaning a breeze, and you can get the whole shebang on sale as an early Black Friday treat just in time for the holidays. Grab one for yourself, and snag another set as a gift for your favorite foodie.

Why is it a good deal?

This set typically retails for $200, which, when you consider you're getting a whopping 20 pieces, is still a great price. That said, we'll never say no to a markdown, and at $149, it breaks down to about $7 per piece — there are single pans that cost more than this entire set! Plus, it has hundreds of five-star ratings from verified shoppers who can speak to its quality.

Why do I need this?

If you love to cook, but your pans are looking a little crusty, this Beautiful cookware set is an affordable replacement that doesn't skimp on quality. It includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, a 3-quart sauté pan, 2- and 3-quart saucepans, a 5-quart Dutch oven and steamer insert, five cooking utensils and four cookware protectors. Essentially, everything you need to whip up delicious home-cooked meals.

Because the pots and pans are coated with nonstick ceramic, they're made without "forever chemicals," meaning they're PTFE-, PFOA- and PFOS-free. Plus, they're all oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (including the lids), and they're compatible with all types of stovetops. The cookware protectors help keep the interiors from getting damaged when not in use, should you choose to stack the pieces inside one another — that said, this set is so gorgeous, with its sleek design and gold accents, you'll probably want to keep it out on display! The hardest part will be deciding whether you opt for white, black or green.

A 20-piece cookware set for under $150? We should just start calling Drew 'Santa' from now on. (Walmart)

What reviewers say

"Not only are the pans beautiful, but they are very high quality," raved one satisfied shopper. "We have been using them for several weeks and there are no scratches or chips in the paint. I hand wash them, and it only takes seconds because nothing sticks. I love that these came with the pot protectors so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged in the cabinet. I can't think of a single flaw in these."

"LOVE this line of cookware," gushed another happy home cook. "I've tried GreenPan many times and they are never completely nonstick, unlike Beautiful, which is so easy to cook with ... and clean. The color is beautiful, as is the modern design. ... Beautiful is a great weight where it doesn't hurt my wrists to lift, but has a sturdy, quality feel."

"I'm obsessed with these," wrote a final fan, adding: "BUT I suggest hand-washing. I put [them] in the dishwasher one time and the bottoms look roughed up." (While they are dishwasher-safe, the brand does note that hand-washing is recommended, as is the case with most cookware if you want it to last.)

And if you're in the market for a slow cooker, Beautiful's 6-quart model is also on sale:

"This is the best crockpot I've had," declared one rave reviewer. "It's even better than Ninja! Low cook is low cook, high cook is high cook! It's also elegant-looking for those who like the upper-class look. It has a lid holder that also catches the drippings if you put it on the right way. It is easily cleaned."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

