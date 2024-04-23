SMWC, Sisters partner for walking tour of historic campus

Apr. 23—Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and the Sisters of Providence have partnered for a walking tour event, "Secrets of The Woods," from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The showcased buildings are a part of the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District.

Attendees will gather at 2 p.m. in the Harvey Auditorium in the Conservatory of Music to hear a presentation from Tommy Kleckner, director of the Western Regional Office of Indiana Landmarks and Catherine Saunders, vice president for advancement for SMWC. The presentation will be an overview of the campus and historic buildings along with a history on the Conservatory of Music.

At 2:45 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to go to several places, including the Church of the Immaculate Conception and hear from Jan Craven, SP, of the Sisters of Providence, the Saint Anne Shell Chapel to hear from Paula Damiano, SP, of the Sisters of Providence and the Le Fer Hall main lobby to hear from John Mace, director of conferences and events at SMWC.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2017, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District consists of a total of 66 buildings, sites, structures and objects. The Historic District covers 131 wooded acres.

The walking tour will conclude with a presentation at 3:45 p.m. at the main entrance Gate House for closing remarks.

The event is coordinated by the Historic District Committee — a collaboration between the Sisters of Providence and SMWC.

For more information on the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District, visit smwhistoricdistrict.org/.