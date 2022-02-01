Fire up Super Bowl and Valentine's Day fun: Amazon's No. 1 s'mores maker is on sale for $25!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Perfectly toasty marshmallows ahead, thanks to this No. 1 bestseller. (Photo: Amazon)

While Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day might look a little different this year, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pull out all the stops for a fun night in. One way to make memories? Treating your family to something unexpected — and we’re not talking about ordering buffalo wings from that new joint in town or filling the house with flowers.

We’re talking sweet treats, specifically s’mores. No need to make a campfire — we spotted a megapopular s’mores maker that you can bust out during halftime and place right on your living room coffee table. This No. 1 bestseller has 8,000 five-star fans and it’s on sale at Amazon for just $25 (was $30).

Amazon will give you free shipping on this item. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more—from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker S'mores Maker comes with a tray with multiple compartments for goodies, two roasting forks and a flameless electric heater for safe, even toasting. It’s a ton of fun and sure to amp up any family night.

$25 $30 at Amazon

This spread is super, indeed! And it's on sale for just $25! (Photo: Amazon)

At $25, it’s a real treat for your wallet, too — and shoppers can’t get enough.

"I love this s'mores maker!" one shopper gleefully reported. "I was surprised how brown and toasty it was able to get the marshmallows, and so quickly...We love it and will be using it again and again!"

"Fun and it actually works," Another agreed: "I got this to make family night more fun for my kids. They loved it and were able to use it safely."

Some folks adore it so much, they may give up the old way! A fan raved: "You guys. This thing roasts PERFECT marshmallows," raved a fan. "Crispy brown on the outside, perfectly gooey on the inside. We may never roast marshmallows on the fire. It’s THAT good."

Story continues

$25 $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.