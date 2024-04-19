Smelly fridge? This deodorizer can keep it fresh for 10 years — and it's on sale for just $22

It's happened to everyone: A to-go container gets stuffed into the back of the fridge, and next thing you know, you get slapped in the face by the stench as soon as you open the door. A box of baking soda can help, but for the worst odors, you'll want a dedicated smell-remover like the Purriko Deodorizer. This handy gadget uses advanced decomposition techniques to remove smells and works for a decade before it needs to be replaced.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This deodorizer is down to its lowest price of the year. The last time it dropped any lower was just before Christmas, so it might be a while before we see another discount. One thing's for sure — it'll cost more than $22 in baking soda to keep your fridge fresh for 10 whole years.

Why do I need this? 🤔

No one likes a stinky fridge. It's unappealing, especially when you're going in for a midnight snack. Worse than that, those scents can seep into food and water. While keeping a clean fridge is the best way to keep odors to a minimum, things happen — a takeout box is forgotten, or a container leaks mystery liquid onto the shelf. With this deodorizer, you don't have to worry about smells lingering long past cleaning time.

This is also an environmentally friendly option. The stainless steel shell and the filtering core have a 10-year lifespan, with nothing you need to replace. It just works, saving you from needing to buy any refills. Of course, this means it's a passive filter — it works more slowly than a powered air filter, but it also works consistently instead of only when it's powered on. It's recommended that you have one of these deodorizers for every 18 cubic feet of fridge space.

This nontoxic rust-proof shell protects your fridge from funk — you know, the bad kind. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A lot of people count on this gadget to keep odors away — it has nearly 3,000 five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

"Having boiled eggs and onions in the refrigerator at the same time can be horrific," said one fan. "Baking soda cannot mask the smells, so I bought this to try, and to my surprise, it actually does make the refrigerator smell fresh. ... I would give it 10 stars if I could."

Another homeowner echoed that praise: "I've tried many, many baking soda boxes over the years, odor crystals and just about every other product for odor control in a refrigerator … and this little gem is it! I am so happy I stumbled onto this."

One pet owner even said it can eliminate that dreaded dog smell. "I have three medium/large dogs who sleep in a small room. ... It always smells like dog in there. I didn't think it would work because this room is like 7' x 10', I figured even if the product worked, the room would be too big for it to work effectively. After about 36 hours, I came downstairs this morning to let out my dogs, and there is no smell of dogs."

Cons 👎

Although many fans say it works great, some are struck by the price. "It's a little pricey! But if it lasts its advertised lifespan, will be worth it!"

Another fan lamented the lack of any indicator lights. "The device is attractive and well made, but I can’t tell if it's functional or only decorative."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

MotoPower OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $23 $27 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Vacuums

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $150 $220 Save $70 See at Amazon

Electrolux Ergorapido Stick Vacuum $143 $299 Save $156 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $200 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $140 Save $42 See at Amazon

Drecell Handheld Vacuum $34 $170 Save $136 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $73 $100 Save $27 See at Amazon

Carote 21-Piece Detachable Handle Pots and Pan Set $90 $200 Save $110 with Prime See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $25 $43 Save $18 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $21 Save $11 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Surpahs Over-Sink Roll-Up Drying Rack $25 $36 Save $11 See at Amazon

Home

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $17 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Godboat 2-Tier Over-Toilet Organizer $25 $49 Save $24 with Prime See at Amazon

Gray Bunny Window Bird Feeder $20 $33 Save $13 See at Amazon

Flip-It! Bottle-Emptying Kit, 6-Pack $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $10 $21 Save $11 See at Amazon

Chomp CleanWalls Tool $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $77 $130 Save $53 with coupon See at Amazon

Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet $25 $34 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon