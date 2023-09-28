When 56,000 shoppers are raving about a $34 shoe, you need to check it out — it's over 50% off
What is it?
On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. Reviewers say that Slow Man Walking Shoes — an Amazon bestseller — are up to the task. Equipped with a perforated arch and air cushioning, these kicks were designed for hours of comfortable wear. Oh, and they won't hurt your wallet, either — grab ’em on sale for as little as $34 at Amazon (down from $80).
Lightweight and flexible, these shoes are made with a mesh upper and have a boxed toe for an extra roomy fit.
Why is it a good deal?
Plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, but they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers? These popular shoes are budget-friendly without sacrificing the comfort of your weary dogs, and though prices vary based on size and color, you'll pay well under $40 for most pairs.
Why do I need this?
The kicks are made of mesh fabric, so they feel light on your feet and are just as flexible as your favorite pair of socks. The outsole has an air bubble — which board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” — and the chunky rubber sole provides “plenty of cushioning.” The wide toebox is accommodative for those with bunions and hammertoes, too. The durable sole helps prevent slips.
We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet! The $32 sneakers, which come in 25 colors and styles, have over 56,000 five-star ratings. We’ll wait as you pick your jaw up off the floor.
What reviewers say
While fans praise virtually every part of the sneakers, from the sole to the style, they can all agree on one thing: They’re hands-down the most comfortable shoes they own.
Medical pros swear by them
The ultimate test for a pair of sneakers? If nurses and doctors can get behind them. In the case of the Slow Man Walking Shoes, they can.
“These shoes are so great for nurses who stand on their feet for long periods of time,” one health-care worker wrote. “Better than my $150 pair of shoes, no kidding ... healthcare providers, these are worth trying. They are like walking on bubble-bouncing cushions. I’m buying a couple of other colors.”
Another chimed in: “I am a nurse, so I walk and stand a lot. Feel like I am walking on an air cushion. Well-made — was worried about that since the price seemed low, but [they're] holding up well. Love the higher heel, too. I am going to buy other colors. Fabric breathes. Nothing I don't like about them, and I have received many compliments from coworkers.”
Teachers can’t get enough
It’s not just nurses. Educators love these shoes, too!
“I am a teacher and have taught for 25 years, which takes a toll on your feet!” one noted. “These shoes are great. They're one of the first in a very long time where my feet are not in pain by the end of the day! I am so glad to have found this shoe. I have ordered three pairs in different colors so far.”
“I am a teacher and spend all day on my feet,” another wrote. “I can't tell you how much money I've spent over the years trying to find shoes that will keep up with my hectic lifestyle. Well, THESE ARE IT! These shoes are magical. No longer do I run into my house at the end of the day just to kick my shoes off. Sometimes I forget I have them on. They have walked through many, many airports and conventions with me. These are great. I've turned on so many of my teacher friends to these. They are washable and look great. Awesome colors and the price is right.”
Great for everyday
Even if your job doesn’t require you to be on your feet all day, these sneakers are so comfortable, that you’ll never want to take them off.
One shopper with a “bad back, leg and foot” wrote: “These shoes were suggested by a friend and she was right — they are wonderful! The elevated heel not only eases the pressure on an arch-free foot but it eases some of the pressure from my back. It adds about two inches and shifts my weight. I will definitely be getting these in the future. Best I've had since my back injury! As a plus, it is a good-looking shoe! I will be buying more colors. Affordable, comfortable, attractive — can't beat that combination!”
Another noted: “It’s hard to find shoes that don’t need to be broke in and don’t hurt, eventually. These didn’t. They are a little tough to get on at first but we’ll worth it! Great shoes!"
We know they're called 'Slow Man,' but you'll want to run, not walk, to grab 'em while they're on sale!
Speaking of comfort, how about a cozy pair of house shoes? These Scurtain Rubber-Soled Slippers are No. 1 bestsellers and on sale!
Wearing house shoes with an open design can lead to trips, slips and falls — but these will stay nice and secure around your whole foot.undefined
"They fit my feet securely," wrote a relieved reviewer. "I’m 74 and afraid of walking in flip-flops because I have fallen. These slippers make me feel secure when walking around the house. I will buy again."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these comfy sneakers, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
