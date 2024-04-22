SLO County is getting its first-ever bike pump track. Take a look at the trails

Thrill-seeking skaters and bicycle riders will soon have access to San Luis Obispo County’s first-ever pump track at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

On Saturday, the city of Paso Robles and Paso Robles REC Foundation will host a grand opening celebration for its new Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track, the first track of its kind within 150 miles, the city announced in a news release.

The park’s new track was designed by California Skateparks, which designed the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark, and will feature two separate bike tracks for beginner and intermediate riders of all ages, according to the release.

The tracks consists of looping asphalt trails with banked turns and rhythmically rolling paths. Pump tracks use the momentum from the small, rolling hills to stay riding without pedaling, offering a unique riding experience.

The track is meant specifically for riders using non-motorized wheeled equipment, and includes features based on feedback from a 2021 community survey, according to the release.

Funding for the pump track was provided by the REC Foundation through the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund with a cost of over half a million dollars for the design and construction of the pump track, according to the release.

“The pump track at Barney Schwartz Park is a place where everyone can come together,” Paso Robles community services director Angelica Fortin said. “It is our hope that this track will become a community hub, fostering connection, laughter and shared experiences among all ages for many years to come.”

Fortin added: “We are grateful to the Paso Robles REC Foundation for their generosity and vision to bring this new amenity to riders from our region and beyond.”

The grand opening for the pump track will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Barney Schwartz Park, featuring free activities and a chance to win a BMX bike courtesy of K-Man Cyclery, the release said.

