SLO County bakery owner opens Jewish bagel shop and deli right next door

The owner of Bramble Pie Company in Atascadero has opened a new eatery next door: a Jewish bagelry and delicatessen.

JonnyBoy’s Baglery and Jewish Delicatessen, located on Entrada Avenue downtown, is named after owner Emilie Goldstein’s father, who was known as JonnyBoy and passed away in 2019. The shop celebrated its soft opening in March.

The logo for the new bagelry and delicatessen is a cartoon self-portrait drawn by Goldstein’s father. He used the portrait as the logo for his own former bookkeeping business. To honor her father, Goldstein added an apron to the drawing.

The logo for JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen is Emilie Goldstein’s father’s self portrait. Goldstein’s father, who owned a bookkeeping business used his self portrait as his logo.

Goldstein told The Tribune she was inspired to start the bagelry due to the lack of Jewish food options in the North County.

“In North County there was no place where you could get a handmade bagel,” Goldstein said. “We get so many people who come up to me and tell me that this was so needed.”

The bagels at JonnyBoy’s are hand-crafted by first boiling and then baking them, Goldstein said. All of the heavy cooking is done right next door in the Bramble kitchen.

Owning two locations adjacent to each other has allowed both businesses to flourish, Goldstein explained.

JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen in Atascadero sells a variety of bagels.

“We really needed a walk-in refrigerator for the bakery and we didn’t have a space for that at Bramble,” Goldstein said. “The new location ended up helping my current business and what would be my future business.”

The bagelry also serves as a delicatessen, offering deli salads and other staples like latkes and knishes.

Someday, Goldstein said she may want to expand JonnyBoy’s into a full-service restaurant, but for now she is focused on keeping the doors open. She went from managing 10 employees to 22, so it is important to ensure she does not get too overwhelmed, Goldstein said.

JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen in Atascadero offers traditional foods like latkes.

Before the opening of the bagelry, Goldstein tested the bagels out by selling them to customers at Bramble.

“We started doing test batches just for fun,” Goldstein said. “They got really popular and people were just like, ‘You can’t get a good bagel anywhere.’”

JonnyBoy’s offers a variety of bagels, including sea salt, poppy seed, sesame seed, cheddar jalapeño, an everything version and a French onion bagel, which includes caramelized onions and gruyere cheese. Of course, you can also add lox to any of the offerings.

“I wanted to create this business because I didn’t feel like it was being represented around here,” Goldstein said. “It’s exciting to me, and I know there are people around that are excited about it, too.”

JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen in Atascadero offers traditional foods like knishes.

More information

JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen is located at 5935 Entrada Ave. in Atascadero and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information, call 805-464-2159, email Jonnyboysbagelry@gmail.com or visit the bagelry on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jonnyboysbagelry.

JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen in Atascadero offers traditional foods like matzo ball soup.

Everything bagels are just one of the varieties offered at JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen in Atascadero.

JonnyBoy’s Bagelry and Jewish Delicatessen in Atascadero sells a variety of bagels.