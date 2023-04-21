Never look at ugly power cords again thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

It's a pesky downside to the miraculous tech-driven world we live in: The more gadgets we own, the more unsightly cables and wires we have dangling, tangling and winding around our homes. If there only were an easy way to corral that sprawling mess. (Spoiler alert: There is!). Enter the Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover, an inexpensive way to manage the rats' nest that's accumulated around your electronics.

Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover The Sleek Socket is a handy three-outlet power strip that stays out of sight while leading into one simple white outlet cover. $24 at Amazon

Meanwhile, the Sleek Socket Electrical Outlet Cover has a three-foot cable itself that can be easily hidden away behind your electronics, clamped to your baseboard or stowed behind your workstation. The end result is a unified solution that blends into the background. It's perfect for apartment dwellers whose lease prevents them from a more invasive fix.

The outlet cover is genius in its simplicity: All you do is plug it into the socket and the three-foot extension cord can be maneuvered under, around and over any nearby obstacles so you can easily power up your necessities.

It has over 41,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from verified buyers. "So first off, I have to say this is a genius idea!" said one. "I highly recommend this product because it completely solves the issue of wasting two perfectly usable outlets behind cabinets or shelves. Not to mention each extension cord has an extra three plugs so you literally get triple the number of plugs from one outlet."

Wires? What wires? I don't see any wires! (Photo: Sleek Socket)

"These Sleek Sockets are extremely easy to use," said another. "You just plug them in, direct the cord, and hide the plugs. I thought it was really nice that Sleek Socket also created an inverted plug so that I could direct cords upwards (for the TV in my office)."

Use it in bathrooms and kitchens to make them more functional and streamlined. And in bedrooms and living rooms, it keeps furniture flush against walls and no tangled eyesore of cords within view.

At just $24, the Sleek Socket also gives you more space against your walls, since you've no longer got a bunch of plugs bulging out of your outlets. Everything is just flush, flush, flush!

Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover Another plus: You can have up to three devices plugged in while also covering up the outlet powering them. $24 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.