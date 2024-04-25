What is skin milk lotion? Dermatologists explain its skin-softening benefits

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Rhode

Rich, creamy, nutritious. Just thinking about the word “milk” connotes nourishment and good health. Back in the ‘80s, there was a famous advertising slogan: “Milk: It does a body good.” Today, a non-dairy milk lotion does a complexion good, with moisturizing, skin-soothing, barrier-repairing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, plant-based oils and extracts. Ironically, most skin milk products are lactose-free. They’re simply called skin milks because of their white, milky appearance. Although, “Some do contain milk components like proteins, fatty acids and lactic acid that help to support a healthy skin barrier,” says Dr. Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist based in Connecticut.

Why is milk used in skin care?

The lipids in milk are excellent moisturizers and lactic acid is an ultra-gentle exfoliator. It makes sense that Egyptian queens like Cleopatra bathed in the stuff. Cut to modern times, and dermatologists still suggest using whole milk on the skin: “It has anti-inflammatory properties, so I recommend applying a compress soaked in cool milk for patients with skin inflammation because of the soothing, moisturizing benefits,” says Dr. Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

What is skin milk?

There’s definitely a Goldilocks effect at work with all of these milky waters, creamy toners and latte-like serums. Skin milks provide just the right amount of lightweight hydration — more moisturizing oomph than a watery essence but not quite as thick as a lotion. “Essentially, they are lightweight barrier repair creams in liquid form,” says Gohara. “A skin milk is a hybrid of a serum and a lotion, with the best DNA of both, so they absorb quickly and leave a moisturized feel to the skin.”

What ingredients are in skin milk?

“Each of these products include bio-similar moisturizing ingredients that are naturally found in the epidermal barrier of the skin, like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane and fatty acids,” says Gohara. Besides a slew of hydrators and emollients, they also contain skin-calming ingredients, such as aloe vera, milk proteins, calendula or allantoin (an extract from the comfrey plant). “Most skin milks are formulated for sensitive skin, so they tend not to have harsh active ingredients,” says Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, a board-certified dermatologist in NYC.

How to use “milk” on your skin?

Because skin milk is a serum/toner/lotion, it is super versatile. You can use it in lieu of a watery essence after cleansing. (If you have dry skin, layer it on after the essence or serum step and before a richer cream). Or, you can use it as a light, water-based moisturizer option during the summer months, since it’s less occlusive than traditional lotions or creams.

Skin milk is also a smart retinol sandwiching tool: “I suggest layering on a milk before applying a retinol, and then you can put it on afterward too,” says Bhanusali. “The gentle, hydrating ingredients help to mitigate any potential irritation from an active ingredient like retinol or vitamin C.” Finally, when it comes to putting on one of these products, dermatologists recommend using your hands, not a cotton pad. “The cotton will soak up most of the precious milk,” says Gohara.

Best milk lotions for skin care

Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk





Amazon

“Argan oil is a great moisturizing ingredient because it’s rich in natural fatty acids,” says Greenfield. “It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.” Our dermatologist experts were impressed with how few ingredients are in this milky formula (a very good thing for sensitive skin types). “Too many ingredients can potentially add conflict and irritation,” says Gohara.



$49 at Amazon



Rhode Glazing Milk





Rhode

While this Gen Z fav doesn’t really “glaze” your face, it does drench it in moisture. Says Bhanusali, who’s on Rhode’s advisory board: “The formula has a ceramide base with humectant beta-glucan, a polysaccharide that hydrates and plumps the skin, as well as an antioxidant blend of magnesium, zinc, and copper.”





Ilia The Base Face Milk





Sephora

This creamy, plant-based milk is packed with hydrators and emollients (hyaluronic acid, squalane, allantoin, argan oil) and is clinically proven to reduce redness, smooth texture and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s lightweight enough to wear underneath makeup to make your skin look extra dewy, plump and youthful. It also has lactic acid for super gentle exfoliating without irritation.





Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer





“Face milks have excellent humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin that bring water to the skin, and also include emollients such as ceramides to seal in that moisture at the same time,” says Gohara. Bonus: This K-beauty favorite also has anti-aging collagen-boosting peptides in the formula.





Curél Moisture Facial Milk





Amazon

This milk is actually part of a Japanese beauty layering routine, but we think this milky emulsion can be a great one-and-done moisturizer all on its own, especially if you have combination skin. It feels a little like rich coffee creamer when you slather it on (in a good way), and yet it’s neither greasy nor heavy.



$19 at Amazon

Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum





Amazon

This is one of the few products on our list that contains actual milk, in the form of goat milk and milk proteins. The formula also includes probiotic ingredients to support the microbiome of the skin barrier. Greenfield is a fan: “The texture of this serum is creamy and soothing, and the milk-derived ingredients have the same kind of skin-calming benefits you’d get from applying a milk compress.”





Tirtir Milk Skin Toner





Amazon

This vegan, K-beauty milk toner is all about gentle hydration and skin brightening. There are moisturizers like ceramides and HA, along with skin brighteners such as niacinamide and licorice root extract. Anti-inflammatory ingredients like allantoin, chamomile flower extract, and Cica all help mitigate irritation and soothe the skin.





Violette_FR Boum-Boum Milk





Violette_FR

The name “Boum-Boum Milk” might be more #frenchgirlbeauty than #clinicalskincare, but the fact is that this three-in-one toner/serum/moisturizer is kind of both. The cream spray is très chic — a multipurpose mist that provides a light layer of hydration for face, body and hair. The formula is also infused with science-backed natural ingredients like olive leaf, birch sap and calendula extracts to calm and moisturize the skin.





Paula’s Choice Calm Nourishing Milky Toner





Paula's Choice

Clinically shown to hydrate the skin barrier and help prevent redness, this toner is infused with natural ingredients like antioxidant-rich Ophiopogon japonicus root extract that’s scientifically proven to calm eczema and hydrate skin. There’s also marshmallow root, an anti-inflammatory extract and emollient that boosts skin elasticity and also gives the formula a slightly thick and creamy texture.





Thayers Hydrating Milky Toner





Amazon

Thayers has been around since 1847, and its Original Toner with witch hazel is an OG astringent that deep cleans more than it moisturizes. This alcohol-, fragrance- and witch hazel-free milky version is infused with humectants, such as hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom extract that draw moisture to the skin. (To be honest, this watery toner has a skim milk consistency, so it’s less messy to apply with a cotton pad.)



$11 at Amazon

Versed Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk





Target

Consistency-wise, Baby Cheeks looks and feels like coconut water, and in fact, that’s a main ingredient in the formula. The product instructions recommend using it as a traditional toner, with a cotton pad. It removes any residue from the skin after cleansing, while simultaneously replenishing moisture and restoring pH balance with natural hydrators like algae and bamboo extracts.



$16 at Target



Byoma Hydrating Milky Toner





Ulta

This TikTok-trending toner is made with Gen Z’s skin barrier in mind, so it’s lightweight, non-irritating and budget-friendly. The clinically-proven formula is loaded with skin-identical fatty acids, lipids and ceramides (the brand’s proprietary Tri-Ceramide Complex) plus hydrating polyglutamic acid and the anti-inflammatory plant extract cica.





Good Light Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion





Ulta

Good Light is a gender-inclusive brand, so it makes sense that its milky lotion works well for all skin types. It’s infused with loads of lightweight hydrators (ceramides, panthenol, niacinamide and meadowfoam seed oil). FYI: The fragrance, alpha hydroxy acids and multiple botanical extracts (albeit natural) could be irritating for sensitive skin.





Fenty Skin Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence





Sephora

Fenty’s milky toner-essence hybrid is infused with a lot of excellent hydrators like hyaluronic acid, panthenol, squalane, tamarind polysaccharide and niacinamide to plump up the skin. It’s also boosted with antioxidants green tea, vitamin E and Barbados cherry to help brighten skin and fade dark spots. FYI, it also has a subtle fragrance, but for Gohara this isn’t a dealbreaker: “Fragrance is only a problem if your skin reacts to it, so if you like the scent, then there’s no prob.”





Tammy Fender Plant Milk Serum





Amazon

In addition to coconut milk proteins, there are over 15 other natural plant-based ingredients in this serum, including moisturizing avocado and sweet almond oils, anti-inflammatory aloe leaf juice and calming calendula flower water and chamomile flower.





Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

