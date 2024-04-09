What six points of ID you need to get driver's license, permit, ID card in New Jersey

Looking to get a driver's license, permit, non-driver ID card or boat license in New Jersey?

No problem. You'll just need some documents.

To obtain any of these items in the Garden State, you'll need to provide six points of identification verification.

According to the NJ MVC website, "In order to obtain certain documents, like a standard driver license, or to verify changes to your driver record, you must prove your identity by passing the 6 Points of ID plus a Social Security number, ITIN, or affidavit.

What you need for an NJ driver's license

One primary document

One secondary document

A verifiable Social Security

Proof of address

The proof of address can include a utility or credit card bill issued in the past 90 days, a checking or savings account statement from a bank or credit union in the past 60 days, a high school or college transcript with a copy of your address from the past two year, original lease or rental agreement showing your name, a property tax bill, statement or receipt, any letter or correspondence received from the IRS or state tax office in the past year, first-class mail from any federal or state or local government agency in the past six months. If you're under 18, you can also use a parent or guardian certification that verifies you are living with a parent or guardian.

What about Real IDs?

Beginning May 7, 2025, New Jersey residents must have a Real ID compliant driver license or identification card to fly within the United States. The only other acceptable forms of identification to fly will be a U.S. passport or a federally approved form of identification.

While this will keep you from flying, it won't from driving. The standard New Jersey driver license can still be used for driving.

How do I get a Real ID?

Real IDs can be obtained by making an appointment on the website.

What are the Real ID requirements?

There are three things you'll need to have before getting your Real ID.

You need two forms of residential address. This includes a valid NJ driver license/non-driver identification card, a utility or credit card bill issued over the past 90 days, a checking or savings account statement from a bank or credit card union issued in the past 60 days, an original, unexpired lease or rental agreement, a tax bill, statement or receipt, or any letter from the IRS or tax office within the past year, first class mail from any government agency in the past six months, and, if under 18, a statement from parent or guardian certifying the address of the applicant.

You also need proof of a full Social Security number. This includes a Social Security card, a pay stub with name and full social security number, a W-2 or a 1099 Form issued within the past year, or if you know your Social Security number and will enter it on the application, and the Motor Vehicle Commission will verify it electronically.

You'll also need your birth certificate or an unexpired U.S. passport. If you're not a U.S. citizen, you'll need to bring other forms.

What is a Real ID?

REAL ID is the new federal requirement for state-issued driver licenses and non-driver IDs to help prevent fraudulent identification.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 6 points of ID NJ: What you need to get your New Jersey license