Six Flags Over Georgia offering ‘Low Sensory Sundays’ for visitors with autism

Six Flags Over Georgia wants to ease some of the stimulation for people who are autistic.

Starting this Sunday, April 7, in recognition of World Autism Month, Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting Low Sensory Sundays every Sunday in April.

On these specific days, the park will be “a relaxing and less stimulating environment, with reduced park sound and additional quiet break areas at the Bugs Bunny BoomTown Stage and the Lickskillet Pavilion located near Pandemonium,” the park said.

For the first time, the park will debut a Low Sensory Zone in a new location near guest services.

“The Low Sensory Zone will be open throughout the season and is a dedicated space designed to provide guests with sensory sensitives the opportunity to take a break from the stimulating theme park environment,” the park said. “The space will gradually come to life throughout the spring. From gentle lighting to soothing sounds, every element has been carefully curated to create a calming and inclusive experience for all sensory needs.”

Sunday is the first opportunity to experience a more relaxed vibe and will occur every following Sunday through April 28.

