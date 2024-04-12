These Simple Spring Crafts Will Delight Everyone This Season



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Oh, how we've missed the serendipitous season that is spring! The days are sunnier, the flowers are in bloom, and there's an energy to the air that lends itself to embracing growth and renewal. Isn't that why so many people take part in spring cleaning? But it's also the perfect time to let your creativity blossom! After all, you'll want to brighten your home with the prettiest spring decorations once all that tidying up is done—and there's no better way to do that than with DIY spring crafts!

Whether you're wanting to bring some much-needed spring cheer to your space or just need spring activities for the days when April showers keep you indoors, we've found simple ideas that kids and adults alike will love to make. Then, when the showers stop, you can get outside to fly your new DIY kite! There's also delightful DIY decorations like spring wreaths and garland, as well as seasonal ideas like sun catchers, wind chimes, birdhouses, and, of course, bud vases for all your new bouquets.

Speaking of spring flowers, you might even choose to make a plethora of paper flowers to adorn your home. Then, you can also add paper pinwheels to the mix. For those of you with a green thumb, try your hand at DIY garden stakes or even plant stands. And you can't have a garden without homemade fairy houses! We've also found plenty of projects that count as Easter crafts and Mother's Day crafts, such as a thumbprint butterfly mug. The options are as endless as the warm days ahead! So, grab your glue gun, dust off your paintbrushes, and let the crafting begin.



Fingerprint Flower Pot

Need a place to put all the pretty flowers your kiddos pick? Help them make their own flower pots! This one is decorated with their little fingerprints using paint and permanent marker. You could even turn the craft into a science project by planting seeds in the finished product.

Shop Now

Crafts by Amanda

Paper Kite

The best part of this family project: After everyone makes their own kite, you can all go outside to fly them together! It doesn't get better than that—especially when you realize how easy the kites are to make. You'll just need paper, wooden dowels, twine, ribbon, and your choice of decorative items.

Happiness is Homemade

Paper Flower Bouquet

While fresh flower bouquets will eventually wilt away, this darling display of paper flowers will last forever! Added elements like cupcake liners and family photos atop patterned paper straws make it even better. Use this one as a sweet gift or to decorate your own home.

The Crazy Craft Lady

Mason Jar Wind Chime

Wind chimes add such a harmonious touch to your outdoor spaces, which you'll be spending tons of time in this season. So, why not make your own? With a mason jar, glass beads, floral wire, and some artistic flair, you'll soon have a musical instrument to dance in the breeze!

Crafts by Amanda

Painted Rocks

Collecting rocks is always such a fun warm weather activity! But what's better than finding cool rocks? Well, painting those cool rocks to make them even cooler! The kiddos can get creative with the designs of their choice. Just be sure to wash the rocks before you start painting.

Shop Now

Mod Podge Rocks

Pressed Flower Suncatcher

With so much more sunlight during the spring season, you really have no choice but to add a few suncatchers to your windows! To make this pretty version, gather up some wildflowers and press them yourself or buy already pressed flowers to stick on laminating sheets.



Get the tutorial at Best Ideas for Kids.

The Best Ideas for Kids

Gourd Birdhouse

A little birdy told us that this craft will be the cutest addition to your yard—and we think they're right! It's also a great way to put fall’s garden leftovers to good use. Just dry out your old gourds, then paint them however your heart desires.

Get the tutorial at Happiness Is Homemade.

Happiness is Homemade

Glass Jar Bud Vases

The neat thing about making your own flower vases? You can paint them to match the spring décor you already own! While we love the pretty pink stripes on these glass jars, you can also get creative with your designs.

Get the tutorial at The Crazy Craft Lady.

The Crazy Craft Lady

Egg Carton Butterfly Garland

It won't just be the kiddos who love seeing these bright and beautiful butterflies strung around the house! They can help you make them by painting cut-up egg cartons.

Get the tutorial at I Heart Arts N Crafts.

I Heart Arts n Crafts

Gardening Wreath

This garden-inspired wreath is the perfect way to welcome the season and your guests! It's made with brightly colored artificial flowers and a craft wood watering can atop a grapevine wreath.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Shop Now



Design Improvised

DIY Garden Stakes

Before you get to gardening, you'll want to make a few of these garden markers to stick in the ground. Not only will they add the most charming touch to your yard, but they'll also help you easily identify all your plants.

Get the tutorial at Mod Podge Rocks.

Mod Podge Rocks

Fingerprint Butterfly Mug

Your spring mornings will be made even better when you lift this adorable mug to your lips! Plus, the kiddos will have the best time helping to create the keepsake craft. Their thumbprints will make the cutest little butterflies you ever did see!

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

The Best Ideas for Kids

Fairy Garden Houses

You can't have a garden without a fairy house. Okay, you can... but it won't be nearly as magical! These special little setups are such a fun, escapist project for the spring. This one just takes some pots, paint, and other little craft trinkets.

Get the tutorial at Mod Podge Rocks.

Mod Podge Rocks

Paper Dahlia Flowers

Whether you're decorating for a seasonal party or just want to add some color and cheer to your home, these big and bright paper flowers are just what you need. They're so easy to make!

Get the tutorial at Craftaholics Anonymous.

Craftaholics Anonymous

Spring Gnome

Did someone say gnome sweet gnome? We can't get enough of this cute little guy complete with a wool yarn beard, a wood bead nose, and a pastel felt hat that's adorned with felt florals. Make a few and place them all around your house for even more whimsy.

Get the tutorial at Sustain My Craft Habit.

Shop Now



Sustain My Craft Habit

Wood Plant Stand

Who wouldn't want to display their new springtime sprouts on a colorful, handmade stand? We promise it's easier to make than it looks. Just be sure to use outdoor paint and Mod Podge so you don't have to worry about water ruining your finished project!

Get the tutorial at Mod Podge Rocks.

Mod Podge Rocks

Spring Embroidery Hoops

Faux florals, greenery, carrot designs, and gingham ribbon make these embroidery hoops perfectly seasonal. Create several small versions to add to a gallery wall or grab a large embroidery hoop to serve as a wreath!

Get the tutorial at The Crazy Craft Lady.

The Crazy Craft Lady

Stained Glass Bunting

You'll want to hang this delightful watercolor bunting for Easter brunches, Mother's Day celebrations, picnic parties, and everything in between! We won't judge if you leave it up through summer, too!

Get the tutorial at Mad In Crafts.

Mad In Crafts

Pressed Flower Clay Dish

Not only decorative, this gorgeous dish will keep all your jewelry and trinkets organized in the most seasonally appropriate way! Just don't forget to stop and smell the flowers... then collect them to adorn the clay.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas For Kids.

The Best Ideas for Kids

Paper Pinwheels

We have a few ideas for decorating with paper pinwheels! Use them to line your sidewalk, stick a few in your plant pots, or add them to vases to accompany your flower arrangements. Whatever you choose, they're sure to be a delight!

Get the tutorial at Somewhat Simple.

Shop Now



Somewhat Simple

Spring Tray Decoration

If you happen to have any old trays sitting around, put them to use with this easy DIY activity. By adding paint and a few seasonal decorative pieces like moss and faux flowers, you can instantly transform that tray into décor worthy of hanging on your wall!

Get the tutorial at Sustain My Craft Habit.

Sustain My Craft Habit

Picture Frame Vase

You'll want to save this one to use as a Mother's Day craft! After you prep the mason jar for a personal photo, the kiddos can get creative with painting it. Finish off the container with flowers, then display it through the season (and beyond)!

Get the tutorial at I Heart Arts N Crafts.

I Heart Arts N' Crafts

Clothespin Dragonflies

Though these dazzling dragonflies look so intricate, they're actually so simple to make! You'll just use glue to attach the clothespins before painting them however you like.

Get the tutorial at Mod Podge Rocks.

Mod Podge Rocks

Wood Garden Sign

For those of you with a green thumb, this cheeky wooden sign will be the perfect addition to your garden! It reads "please grow," but you can also paint on any other word or phrase.

Get the tutorial at The Crazy Craft Lady.

The Crazy Craft Lady

Pom Pom Branches

While flowers are obviously a popular pick for spring, you can also spruce up your empty vases with DIY pom pom branches made from sticks found around your yard. Here's to a home full of whimsy!

Get the tutorial at Crafts By Amanda.

Shop Now



Crafts by Amanda

You Might Also Like