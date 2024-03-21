The Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler That Shoppers Say Is 'Better Than Stanley' Is Only $24 on Amazon Today



It’s no secret that lookalikes give the original a run for its money. After all, they tend to be the exact same thing, just at a cheaper price. So once we heard that Stanley’s viral tumbler had a twin on Amazon, we knew it wouldn’t last long. Not only is it cheaper, but shoppers agree that this mug is “way better than the Stanley.”

Simple Modern’s 40-ounce tumbler is an excellent alternative to the 40-ounce Stanley tumbler that took over social media this year. This insulated cup of the Simple Modern tumbler stays cold for 24 hours, has a spill-proof lid, and easily fits in cars’ cup holders. Not to mention, it’s super cute and comes in so many pretty colorways too, from muted to pastel hues. It’s not surprising that this identical tumbler is already getting thousands of views on TikTok.

Normally priced at $30, the Simple Modern tumbler is marked down to just $24 during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale right now — and for fans of Stanley, which has been going bonkers both in stores and on the resale market, you know that’s a steal.

And don’t hesitate to shop! Like the Stanley, various sizes and colors of the Simple Modern tumbler sell out quickly on Amazon. So grab one while you can.

Over 24,700 people have rated the Simple Modern tumbler five stars, with one person writing, “Huge tumbler upgrade!!! I saw the ice test on GMA comparing two other tumblers and this one was top-notch at a reasonable price. It keeps my water ice cold and I stay hydrated throughout the day. It’s easy to transport with a sturdy handle. It comes with two straws and I even added a straw cover. Best part about this tumbler is it’s leak-proof. Only a small amount of liquid comes from the straw if you were to turn it upside down … Worth the hype!!!”

“Ok here’s the true low down on the Simple Modern tumbler… they are hands down better than Stanley,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “Do I own Stanley’s to be able to take this strong stance? Indeed I do! … I like my SM’s way better!! They are a whole lot more leakproof than my Stanley’s and with a toddler who likes to yeet my stuff, this is a big deal. Second, my SM tumblers keep ice in my cup LONGER than my Stanley’s. I take my water being arctic level cold seriously so this is a big deal to me. Third, the color options… I like me some choices. Fourth, why spend more money on a less-than product???? Listen don’t just listen to me, actually… do listen to me because I know what I’m talking about and this tumbler is where it’s at.”

Grab the Simple Modern 40-ounce tumbler while it’s marked down during this Amazon savings event and bypass the Stanley craze — this tumbler is seriously where it’s at!

