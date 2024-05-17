Silly Safari visits the Willows

May 17—GREENSBURG — The Silly Safaris animal show was featured at The Willows of Greensburg Monday afternoon for the enjoyment of residents and their families.

Children and older folks got the chance to visit with a white rabbit named Miss Penny, a 3 month old American alligator named Louie, and a Eurasian eagle owl named Whodini, just to name a few.

Silly Safaris attendant Mamma Mia circulated through the audience, teaching about the animal's nature and characteristics while allowing each in the audience the chance to touch them or pet them.

According to their website, Silly Safaris of Indianapolis is the leading provider of live animal conservation education in Indiana. They provide more than 3,000 conservation inspiring live animal shows every year throughout the United States.

Silly Safaris has more than 300 animals that entertain children and adults at birthday parties, school and church events, and on assorted other occasions while teaching kindness to animals and the importance of conservation of the Earth's resources.

Silly Safaris will be appearing at 6 p.m. May 30 at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater. Attendance is free, but all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

For more information, go to www.sillysafaris.com.

