"Signs You're In Your 40s" Was Trending On Twitter, And It's Kind Of Killing Me How Accurate These 34 Tweets Are About It

"#SignsYoureInYour40s" was trending the other week on Twitter aka X.

#SignsYoureInYour40s Go

— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @IAmSteveHarvey

Because there's nothing more geriatric millennials and gen x loves than feeling old, here are the best tweets about it...

1.

#SignsYoureInYour40sYou already know about AI and his name is Clippy pic.twitter.com/SYPdgA78CN

— Scott my cup of tea (@scottinthe503) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @scottinthe503

2.

You Jeevesed before you Googled. #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/mX0lPr2Gqc

— Elizabeth 💙💛 (@chaos1674) June 30, 2023

Twitter: @chaos1674

3.

#SignsYoureInYour40sThis is how you "Googled" something in your teens. pic.twitter.com/gjwziA3Ziy

— Hashtag Tavern, Inc.🍻 (@HashtagTavern) June 30, 2023

Twitter: @HashtagTavern

4.

#SignsYoureInYour40s A hard sneeze has unintended consequences... pic.twitter.com/Rb2QkfiL2A

— Crusty Is Risen (yet again) 🎌🍣🦂 (@WTFinSoCal) June 30, 2023

Netflix/ Twitter: @WTFinSoCal

5.

You know the agony of juuuuuust missing the channel you were looking for, so you had to wait for it to scroll around again. #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/SfCOipJo9r

— Peggy G (@PeggyBball) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @PeggyBball

6.

When your in the supermarket and you realize the music that's playing was the same music at your Junior High homecoming dance LOL#SignsYoureInYour40s

— Pittsburgh 🙃 (@Shea1105) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @Shea1105

7.

The cashier asks for ID for age restricted items and laughs#SignsYoureInYour40s

— Paul Sullivan (@PSully68) June 30, 2023

Twitter: @PSully68

8.

#SignsYoureInYour40s Your social media feed is filled with pictures of your friends' kids and their latest achievements.

— Lamp_200 (@200_lamp) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @200_lamp

9.

#SignsYoureInYour40sYou remember when smog was a California thing, not from Canada pic.twitter.com/sfciJzJOFp

— Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷🍻 (@Anythingpork) June 30, 2023

Twitter: @Anythingpork

10.

You remember when these were fire... #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/NOzwqMJb2O

— Genae Babb (@msgenae) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @msgenae

11.

A teacher once told you "you won't always have a calculator in your pocket" #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/CpHFjcxZk4

— Karen McGlamery (@KMcglam75) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @KMcglam75

12.

You watched MTV when it actually showed music videos #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/WHYMSdaEvd

— Karen McGlamery (@KMcglam75) July 1, 2023

MTV/ Twitter: @KMcglam75

13.

#SignsYoureInYour40sOnly another 25 years til that mortgage is paid off.

— B. R. Nekked selflessly (@BRNekked42) June 30, 2023

Twitter: @BRNekked42

14.

As a child, YOU were the TV remote #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/TLkqwGEfK0

— Karen McGlamery (@KMcglam75) June 30, 2023

Twitter: @KMcglam75

15.

#SignsYoureInYour40s Hangovers have become an all-day affair instead of a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/UskfRQLu3N

— Lamp_200 (@200_lamp) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @200_lamp

16.

#SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/lFO0HKUTd3

— Erin Lee (@fundirector) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @fundirector

17.

#SignsYoureInYour40s you wake up injured and dont know why

— A. Generous (@QuinnArthur88) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @QuinnArthur88

18.

You called popcorn to get the time, on a rotary dial phone #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/q75bkEK9rk

— Dick 7 Powell 🍸 (@DicknSebastopol) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @DicknSebastopol

19.

If you remember when Bart Simpson & Al Bundy were the dirtiest thing you could watch before Cinemax became Skin-emax #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/8zaEWR0tBL

— Anthony Crawford (@CrawfordComedy) July 1, 2023

MTV/ Twitter: @CrawfordComedy

20.

When talking about directions I always say "Let me Mapquest it." #SignsYoureInYour40s

— Lee (@OverItAllAnyway) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @OverItAllAnyway

21.

#SignsYoureInYour40s you downloaded music and movies and had to wait hours for it to download from sites!!!! pic.twitter.com/jlKgvZSdKl

— Classybitch1982 (@queenpisces1982) July 1, 2023

Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @queenpisces1982

22.

You know why printer paper had holes.#SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/9bmL2TH5Hp

— Genae Babb (@msgenae) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @msgenae

23.

#SignsYoureInYour40s You've used one of these... pic.twitter.com/M1YWcHSHyT

— Crusty Is Risen (yet again) 🎌🍣🦂 (@WTFinSoCal) June 30, 2023

Fuali via Getty/ Twitter: @WTFinSoCal

24.

#SignsYoureInYour40s You can answer this riddle pic.twitter.com/w794vMdjQq

— ꧁༺  ʝʊʟɨɛ  ༻꧂ (@juliecornewell) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @juliecornewell

25.

#SignsYoureInYour40sYou injure yourself for a week because you slept the wrong way

— Louise (@weezie2243) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @weezie2243

26.

You printed greeting cards and birthday banners with a dot-matrix printer at school #SignsYoureInYour40s

— Melisa Sedai 🌻 #WOT ⚜ #MTFBWY (@mariabronn75) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @mariabronn75

27.

#SignsYoureInYour40s you wake up 2 to 4 times a night to pee

— Nelle Lee (@RaynelleLee) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @RaynelleLee

28.

#SignsYoureInYour40s Welcome to your 40s…. Here’s some Ibuprofen for when you hurt your back during sleep. pic.twitter.com/JoTCFiQkMD

— bwahahaha (@lauraGenX74) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @lauraGenX74

29.

40 or older You hear this sound#SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/m7JiQVoH8T

— cyberjobmentor (@cyberjobmentor) July 1, 2023

AOL/ Twitter: @cyberjobmentor

30.

I remember actually saying “page me” #SignsYoureInYour40s

— Steven C Miller (@stevencmiller) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @stevencmiller

31.

#SignsYoureInYour40s you played this game, hoping you go your dream guy pic.twitter.com/eYPRNsYmYn

— RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (@Jaded_Chinx) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @Jaded_Chinx

32.

The original text message language #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/kAFw8NblDU

— Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 (@oucrimsongirl) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @oucrimsongirl

33.

#SignsYoureInYour40s You know what this is for… pic.twitter.com/TWMSD9DLuq

— Orthoterminator (@orthoterminator) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @orthoterminator

34. And last but not least...

Everything hurts #SignsYoureInYour40s

— Keni Thacker aka GROWTH (@KeniThacker) July 1, 2023

Twitter: @KeniThacker

