"Signs You're In Your 40s" Was Trending On Twitter, And It's Kind Of Killing Me How Accurate These 34 Tweets Are About It
"#SignsYoureInYour40s" was trending the other week on Twitter aka X.
— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 1, 2023
Because there's nothing more geriatric millennials and gen x loves than feeling old, here are the best tweets about it...
1.
#SignsYoureInYour40sYou already know about AI and his name is Clippy pic.twitter.com/SYPdgA78CN
— Scott my cup of tea (@scottinthe503) July 1, 2023
2.
You Jeevesed before you Googled. #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/mX0lPr2Gqc
— Elizabeth 💙💛 (@chaos1674) June 30, 2023
3.
#SignsYoureInYour40sThis is how you "Googled" something in your teens. pic.twitter.com/gjwziA3Ziy
— Hashtag Tavern, Inc.🍻 (@HashtagTavern) June 30, 2023
4.
#SignsYoureInYour40s A hard sneeze has unintended consequences... pic.twitter.com/Rb2QkfiL2A
— Crusty Is Risen (yet again) 🎌🍣🦂 (@WTFinSoCal) June 30, 2023
Netflix/ Twitter: @WTFinSoCal
5.
You know the agony of juuuuuust missing the channel you were looking for, so you had to wait for it to scroll around again. #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/SfCOipJo9r
— Peggy G (@PeggyBball) July 1, 2023
6.
When your in the supermarket and you realize the music that's playing was the same music at your Junior High homecoming dance LOL#SignsYoureInYour40s
— Pittsburgh 🙃 (@Shea1105) July 1, 2023
7.
The cashier asks for ID for age restricted items and laughs#SignsYoureInYour40s
— Paul Sullivan (@PSully68) June 30, 2023
8.
#SignsYoureInYour40s Your social media feed is filled with pictures of your friends' kids and their latest achievements.
— Lamp_200 (@200_lamp) July 1, 2023
9.
#SignsYoureInYour40sYou remember when smog was a California thing, not from Canada pic.twitter.com/sfciJzJOFp
— Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷🍻 (@Anythingpork) June 30, 2023
10.
You remember when these were fire... #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/NOzwqMJb2O
— Genae Babb (@msgenae) July 1, 2023
11.
A teacher once told you "you won't always have a calculator in your pocket" #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/CpHFjcxZk4
— Karen McGlamery (@KMcglam75) July 1, 2023
12.
You watched MTV when it actually showed music videos #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/WHYMSdaEvd
— Karen McGlamery (@KMcglam75) July 1, 2023
MTV/ Twitter: @KMcglam75
13.
#SignsYoureInYour40sOnly another 25 years til that mortgage is paid off.
— B. R. Nekked selflessly (@BRNekked42) June 30, 2023
14.
As a child, YOU were the TV remote #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/TLkqwGEfK0
— Karen McGlamery (@KMcglam75) June 30, 2023
15.
#SignsYoureInYour40s Hangovers have become an all-day affair instead of a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/UskfRQLu3N
— Lamp_200 (@200_lamp) July 1, 2023
16.
#SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/lFO0HKUTd3
— Erin Lee (@fundirector) July 1, 2023
17.
#SignsYoureInYour40s you wake up injured and dont know why
— A. Generous (@QuinnArthur88) July 1, 2023
18.
You called popcorn to get the time, on a rotary dial phone #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/q75bkEK9rk
— Dick 7 Powell 🍸 (@DicknSebastopol) July 1, 2023
19.
If you remember when Bart Simpson & Al Bundy were the dirtiest thing you could watch before Cinemax became Skin-emax #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/8zaEWR0tBL
— Anthony Crawford (@CrawfordComedy) July 1, 2023
20.
When talking about directions I always say "Let me Mapquest it." #SignsYoureInYour40s
— Lee (@OverItAllAnyway) July 1, 2023
21.
#SignsYoureInYour40s you downloaded music and movies and had to wait hours for it to download from sites!!!! pic.twitter.com/jlKgvZSdKl
— Classybitch1982 (@queenpisces1982) July 1, 2023
Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @queenpisces1982
22.
You know why printer paper had holes.#SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/9bmL2TH5Hp
— Genae Babb (@msgenae) July 1, 2023
23.
#SignsYoureInYour40s You've used one of these... pic.twitter.com/M1YWcHSHyT
— Crusty Is Risen (yet again) 🎌🍣🦂 (@WTFinSoCal) June 30, 2023
Fuali via Getty/ Twitter: @WTFinSoCal
24.
#SignsYoureInYour40s You can answer this riddle pic.twitter.com/w794vMdjQq
— ꧁༺ ʝʊʟɨɛ ༻꧂ (@juliecornewell) July 1, 2023
25.
#SignsYoureInYour40sYou injure yourself for a week because you slept the wrong way
— Louise (@weezie2243) July 1, 2023
26.
You printed greeting cards and birthday banners with a dot-matrix printer at school #SignsYoureInYour40s
— Melisa Sedai 🌻 #WOT ⚜ #MTFBWY (@mariabronn75) July 1, 2023
27.
#SignsYoureInYour40s you wake up 2 to 4 times a night to pee
— Nelle Lee (@RaynelleLee) July 1, 2023
28.
#SignsYoureInYour40s Welcome to your 40s…. Here’s some Ibuprofen for when you hurt your back during sleep. pic.twitter.com/JoTCFiQkMD
— bwahahaha (@lauraGenX74) July 1, 2023
29.
40 or older You hear this sound#SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/m7JiQVoH8T
— cyberjobmentor (@cyberjobmentor) July 1, 2023
30.
I remember actually saying “page me” #SignsYoureInYour40s
— Steven C Miller (@stevencmiller) July 1, 2023
31.
#SignsYoureInYour40s you played this game, hoping you go your dream guy pic.twitter.com/eYPRNsYmYn
— RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (@Jaded_Chinx) July 1, 2023
32.
The original text message language #SignsYoureInYour40s pic.twitter.com/kAFw8NblDU
— Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 (@oucrimsongirl) July 1, 2023
33.
#SignsYoureInYour40s You know what this is for… pic.twitter.com/TWMSD9DLuq
— Orthoterminator (@orthoterminator) July 1, 2023
34. And last but not least...
Everything hurts #SignsYoureInYour40s
— Keni Thacker aka GROWTH (@KeniThacker) July 1, 2023