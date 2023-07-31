Shuffleboard: Kering Names CFO, Stitch Fix CTO Departs

Brands

Kering announced the appointment of Armelle Poulou as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1. Poulou joined the luxury group in 2019 and is currently director of corporate finance, treasury and insurance. She will continue reporting to Jean-Marc Duplaix, now deputy CEO, in charge of operations and finance.

Sachin Dhawan has left his position as Stitch Fix’s chief technology officer after joining the online personalized shopping company in January following a stint as the senior vice president of infrastructure and operations at Visa.

Frederick’s of Hollywood appointed designer and celebrity stylist Candice Cuoco as its new creative director. Cuoco will oversee the brand’s creative direction and product design, focusing on modern lingerie.

Cuoco’s first fully designed collection will debut in Fall 2023.

Retail

ESW, an e-commerce platform provider formerly known as EShopWorld, announced several strategic leadership changes. Tommy Kelly, founder and current CEO, will assume the role of co-chairman alongside Marc Pontent, CEO of Asendia, ESW’s owner. Eric Eichmann will join the company as the new CEO.

In his new role as co-chairman, Kelly, who founded ESW in 2010, will focus on strategy and innovation, using his industry knowledge to drive ESW’s next phase of growth. Eichmann brings over 20 years of leadership experience in technology and e-commerce to his new role as CEO. Prior to joining ESW, he served as the CEO of Spark Networks, an online dating company.

Trade

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a farm-level science-based sustainability program, has named Daren Abney as executive director. A sustainability veteran, Abney brings 15 years of international experience across the apparel and fashion sectors at organizations such as Better Cotton, Textile Exchange and, most recently, Lenzing Group.

As executive director, Abney will guide the strategic vision and operation of the Trust Protocol. His focus will be on supporting farmers in fighting climate change through evolving agricultural innovation, textile brands and retailers in their drive to deliver more sustainably produced garments as well as NGOs and other sustainability initiatives to determine areas of potential collaboration. He will also oversee activities of the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program, a five-year pilot announced as part of the USDA’s Climate Smart initiative where the Trust Protocol serves as the lead.

Logistics

Nicola Leske

Nicola Leske has been named the executive vice president, group communications and sustainability, at DHL Group. She will report to CEO Tobias Meyer, starting Aug. 1.

Leske offers more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of communications. Before joining DHL Group, she most recently was a managing partner at the strategic communications consultancy, Gauly Advisors.

