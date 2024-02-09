Shuffle Board: Zac Posen Named Creative Director of Gap, VF Corp CFO Exits

Brands

Zac Posen

Gap Inc. announced the appointment of American designer Zac Posen to executive vice president, creative director of Gap Inc. and chief creative officer of Old Navy.

As creative director of Gap Inc., Posen will serve as a cultural curator and creative partner to CEO Richard Dickson, joining the company’s executive leadership team. As chief creative officer of Old Navy, Posen’s immediate focus will be leading design, merchandising and marketing for the second largest apparel brand in the U.S., and Gap Inc.’s largest brand. Posen will work hand-in-hand with Haio Barbeito, Old Navy’s president and CEO, reporting directly to him.

Shapewear giant Spanx announced the appointment of Cricket Whitton as CEO and the appointment of Leanne Jackson as executive chair for the Spanx advisory board.

Whitton most recently served as Spanx’s president and chief growth officer, leading all revenue and growth efforts globally. Prior to Spanx, she drove digital growth at retail brands including Wayfair and Design Within Reach. Whitton will partner with Jackson and Spanx’s all-female board to execute growth plans.

Jackson brings decades of executive leadership experience at leading apparel, retail, and lifestyle brands. She has held C-level roles and Senior Leadership at Nike, Walmart.com, The Gap, Victoria’s Secret, The Walt Disney Company and Saks Fifth Avenue.

VF Corp announced that chief financial officer Matthew H. Puckett is stepping down, though he will stay on to help with the transition until his replacement is hired. The company also announced that Nina Flood has been named global brand president for Timberland. She brings extensive experience across general management, brand marketing and strategy with a 20-year career at VF spanning multiple leadership positions.

Global lifestyle apparel company Kontoor Brands announced the promotion of Michael Karapetian to vice president of corporate development, strategy and investor relations. Karapetian joined Kontoor in 2020 as director of corporate finance. He most recently served as vice president of corporate development. Prior to joining Kontoor, Karapetian worked in institutional asset management at Balyasny Asset Management and Citadel, covering the global apparel, footwear and retail sectors.

Retail

Warehouse club Costco announced that Richard Galanti has confirmed his intention to step down as chief financial officer, effective March 15. The board of directors has named Gary Millerchip as executive vice president and CFO, also effective March 15. Galanti will remain with the company through January 2025, serving in an advisory role, assisting Millerchip through the transition and continuing on the board of directors.

Millerchip brings extensive retail and finance experience to Costco, having served as senior vice president and CFO at The Kroger Co. since April 2019.

Dollar Tree announced a key role expansion for the company’s chief operating officer Mike Creedon, who will add leadership of Dollar Tree & Family Dollar merchandising and supply chain to his scope. With this alignment, Dollar Tree chief merchandising officer Rick McNeely, Family Dollar chief merchandising officer Larry Gatta and chief supply chain officer Mike Kindy will report to Creedon.

Real Estate

The Macerich Company

Real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, leases and manages shopping centers, The Macerich Company, announced that Jackson Hsieh will become the President and Chief Executive of Macerich on March 1, following the retirement of Thomas O’Hern after 30 years of service to the company. O’Hern will serve as an advisor to the company through June 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

Concurrent with O’Hern’s retirement, president Edward Coppola will also be retiring from the company.