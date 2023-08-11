Shuffle Board: Wolverine, Topo Designs Name New CEOs, Macy’s Supply Chain Chief Exits

Retail

After more than four years as Macy’s first chief supply chain officer, Dennis Mullahy has left the company, according to his LinkedIn acsount. Macy’s confirmed to Sourcing Journal that his last day was July 14. The company’s supply chain organization is now led by Bryan Riviere, senior vice president, supply chain sourcing; Sandra Han, senior vice president, supply chain integrated planning; and Sean Barbour, senior vice president, supply chain strategy and product flow. They will report to Adrian Mitchell, chief operations officer and chief financial officer.

Adrienne Lazarus

J.Crew Group named Adrienne Lazarus president of Madewell, effective next month. She will report to Libby Wadle, J.Crew Group CEO.

Most recently, Lazarus served as co-CEO of Cuup, a direct-to-consumer intimates brand, and a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company, leveraging her expertise in the retail, wholesale and digital sectors to drive growth and business transformation for the firm’s retail and apparel clients.

Brands

Christopher Hufnagel

Wolverine Worldwide terminated CEO Brendan Hoffman without cause, the company announced this week. He also resigned as director of the company. Effective immediately, the board of directors appointed Christopher Hufnagel, president of Wolverine, as president, CEO and a member of the board.

Hufnagel joined the company in 2008 and has served in leadership roles across the organization. Before being named president in May, he was president of the company’s active group, responsible for Merrell, Saucony, Chaco, the kids group and global licensing. Prior to joining Wolverine, he held senior leadership roles at Under Armour, Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Canada Goose announced the voting results from its annual shareholders meeting on Aug. 4. Michael D. Armstrong, Joshua Bekenstein, Jodi Butts, Maureen Chiquet, Ryan Cotton, John Davison, Stephen Gunn, Dani Reiss and Belinda Wong were the nominees for election as directors. Davison, currently an independent director, was appointed to the position of lead director of Canada Goose, replacing Chiquet. Davison will also serve as the chair of the audit committee.

Topo Designs

Colorado outdoor brand Topo Designs has named Matt Williams as CEO. Williams, who previously served as the company’s chief operating officer, succeeds co-founder Mark Hansen. The transition is effective immediately, with Hansen retaining his involvement on Topo Designs’ board of directors, supporting growth initiatives such as retail expansion and forging wholesale partnerships.

Technology

Stord

Cloud-based supply chain technology company Stord announced that Melanie Kalemba joined the company’s board as an independent director. She has an extensive background in e-commerce and logistics software, bringing with her a wealth of experience in those areas as well as OMS systems. Kalemba has previously served as general manager, Americas, for Amazon Pay and as SVP, global sales and channels, at BigCommerce.

