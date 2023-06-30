Shuffle Board: Under Armour Revamps Leadership, Ortholite India Names GM, ShipBob Nabs Amazon Exec

Retail

Under Armour announced a series of senior executive leadership changes to support the company’s growth-focused Protect This House 3 strategy.

Under Armor has appointed Jim Dausch as executive vice president and chief consumer officer, effective July 24. Danny Miles has been promoted to executive vice president, chief technology officer. The company also announced that chief operating officer Colin Browne plans to step down later this fall, and chief product officer Lisa Collier will leave the company in August to pursue other opportunities.

Claire’s

Claudia Lima-Guinehut

Claire’s announced the appointment of Claudia Lima-Guinehut as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. She will lead the company’s global merchandising, sourcing and design strategy, as well as the piercing business. Lima-Guinehart will report to Claire’s CEO, Ryan Vero.

Most recently, Lima-Guinehut served as senior vice president, global merchandising and strategic partnerships at The Children’s Place, where she was responsible for creating and delivering product strategies for all brands across multiple channels of distribution, as well as leading operations for wholesale and international franchise businesses from 2014 to 2023.

LXRandCo

Digital-first omnichannel retailer of authenticated pre-owned handbags and accessories LXRandCo announced that Laura Swan and Nadine Eap have been appointed to co-CEO, and co-CEO and chief financial officer, respectively, reporting to the board of directors, effective July 1. Valerie Sorbie will transition from executive chair to chair and Cam di Prata will transition from the CEO role to director and chair of the compensation and nominating committee.

Since joining LXR in 2019, Swan has served as wholesale and partnerships director, director of U.S. sales, chief stores officer, chief revenue officer, co-president and chief revenue officer, and now co-CEO in roles of increasing reponsibility. Before joining LXR, Eap spent seven years on the accounting side of Deloitte in Canada and Australia, two years at technology firm Logibec and four years at Aimia, Inc.

Textiles

Kelheim Fibres

Mark von der Becke, Dr.Maring Crnoja-Cosic and Matthew North

After nearly 30 years with the company, Matthew North, commercial director at viscose specialty fiber manufacturer Kelheim Fibres, will retire on July 1. Mark von der Becke will assume the position of sales director and become part of the management team at Kelheim Fibres. Dr. Marina Crnoja-Cosci, who has been serving as director of new business development and as a management team member at the company since 2020, will take on the responsibility for marketing and communications.

Logistics

ShipBob

Omni-fulfillment platform ShipBob announced Melissa Nick as its first chief supply chain officer. She joins the company with over 20 years of experience, most recently serving as Amazon’s vice president of North American customer fulfillment, where she led operations, planning and engineering teams across more than 250 fulfillment centers. Nick will oversee the end-to-end design and execution of ShipBob’s supply chain and logistics infrastructure for both its fulfillment network and customers managing their own fulfillment with ShipBob’s WMS, spanning from the time merchants’ inventory leaves the manufacturer’s factory until it arrives at its final destination.

Trade

Young Entrepreneurs of Assocalzaturifici

Federica De Pascale is the new president of the Young Entrepreneurs of Assocalzaturifici, the national association representing industrial shoemakers in Italy. She will take over from Elisa Lanciotti and remain in office for the four-year period of 2023-2027. De Pascale has followed in her family’s footsteps and works at Calpierre, the business her grandfather founded in the 1960s.

Alongside the new president will be four vice presidents: Eleonora De Lucia of Calzaturificio Marciano, Gianluca Tomat of Lotto Sport Italia, Matteo Piervincenzi of Calzaturificio LE.PI., and Thomas Schlecht of Parabiago Collezioni.

Brands

Vikash Bajargyan

Comfort footwear solutions firm OrthoLite announced Vikash Bajargyan as the next general manager of OrthoLite India (OIN). He will manage all operations at OIN, which will include leading manufacturing and business development, as well as establishing and managing relationships with brands and Tier 1 factory partners. Bajargyan joins OrthoLite with 18 years of experience in the footwear industry in India. Most recently, he worked at Coats Group as the sales and marketing director, leading the team and growing the Coats Footwear division across India and Bangladesh.

