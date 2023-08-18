Shuffle Board: Macy’s Names Digital Officer, Columbia SVP Returns

Brands

Columbia Sportswear Company announced that Woody Blackford is returning to the company as senior vice president, chief product officer, for the Columbia brand. He previously worked at Columbia for 14 years as vice president, global design and innovation. Blackford will now coordinate all product aspects of apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment for the Columbia brand.

The company also announced that Tom Gyles has been named senior vice president, global distribution network in Canada. Gyles, who oversees North American and Europen wholesale, retail and e-commerce company-owned distribution operations, is accountable for the global third-party logistics network, strategy and operations, including 3PL partnerships within the Asia Pacific region.

Matt Thwaites

Footwear insole and comfort footwear solutions firm OrthoLite has named Matt Thwaites as vice president and general manager of OrthoLite Cirql. Thwaites brings more than two decades of experience in sales and operations in the textile industry. He will lead production, sales and go-to-market strategy globally for OrthoLite Cirql and will be based at its Vietnam headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City,.

Retail

Macy’s Inc. named Massimo “Max” Magni as its new chief customer and digital officer. He will lead the company’s customer and digital organization starting Aug. 21, reporting to Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect. Magni will guide Macy’s digital vision and growth, aligned on customer-centric strategies that leverage data and analytics across touchpoints, including the company’s e-commerce sites, mobile apps, marketplace, loyalty and gift registry programs.

A more than 20-year veteran of McKinsey & Company, he most recently served as a senior partner co-leading McKinsey’s NeXT Commerce and the global leader of consumer growth practices, helping clients develop customer-centric and data-driven initiatives.

Walmart

Judith McKenna, president and CEO of Walmart International, has retired after 27 years with the company. She will be replaced by Kathryn McLay, who is currently president and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S. Chris Nicholas, currently chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., will assume McLay’s former role. Kieran Shanahan will succeed Nichols as EVP and COO. These changes are effective Sept. 11.

Destination XL Group’s board of directors extended Harvey S. Kanter’s contract as president and chief executive officer, roles he has held since April 2019.

Dollar Tree appointed Diane Randolph as an independent board director, effective immediately. She has served for over 12 years as chief information officer for retail organizations, including Ulta Beauty and Reitmans Canada Limited. In 2021, she joined the Shoe Carnival board and is a member of the nominating and governance as well as the compensation committees.

Technology

Lily AI

Ahmed Naiem

Lily AI, a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, hired Ahmed Naiem as president and chief revenue officer, reporting director to co-founder and CEO, Purva Gupta. As Lily AI’s first president, Naiem will be responsible for its growth strategy and expanding its commercial presence across North America and Europe.

Naiem is an e-commerce technology and retail industry veteran with over 20 years of experience growing multinational organizations. He has extensive knowledge of the retail e-commerce ecosystem, specializing in strategy, sales, marketing and client operations. Since 2014, he has served as the chief commercial officer at ESW, an Asendia Group-owned company, where he worked with brands including Nike, Victoria’s Secret and J.Crew.

Glamhive

Glamhive, a fashion startup using technology to drive the personal styling experience, appointed Kitt Miller as its new chief growth officer. Miller brings over 25 years of digital sales and marketing experience to the role, where she will oversee partnerships, products, marketing and sales, and strategic initiatives.

Syndigo

Syndigo, an Atlanta-based SaaS commerce data management provider, named Derek Dean as president, Americas, and promoted Vishal Arora to chief technology officer.

Arora will be responsible for all Syndigo technology roadmap strategy and implementation globally, including integration of acquisitions and platform migrations, as well as scalability and innovation.

Wiliot

Ilan Lifshitz

Ambient IoT data platform company Wiliot named Ilan Lifshitz as vice president of platform. Reporting directly to CEO Tal Tamir, Lifshitz will lead cloud, applications and platform activities. Scaling to trillions of things will be a key focus for Lifshitz as he works to expand the platform’s functionality.

