Shuffle Board: Gozen Taps Orta Exec, Genesco Names Journeys EVP

Biomaterials startup and Balenciaga supplier Gozen hired Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as its new chief product officer leading the development and commercialization of Lunaform, a next-gen, animal- and plastic-free material. Aki has more than 20 years in sustainability and textile innovation, and previously served as director of product development and research at Orta, the Turkish denim mill.

Middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firm Getzler Henrich & Associates has named Laurence Sax as managing director for the Boston office. Sax has over 30 years of experience advising clients on corporate turnarounds, operational and financial restructuring, and bankruptcy cases. He previously was chief operating officer and senior managing director at Gordon Brothers in Boston.

Genesco named Chris Santaella as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of the Journeys Group, effective Feb. 5. He replaces Pete Hicks, who retired in October 2023, and will lead Journeys’ buying, merchandising, planning and product strategies. Santaella joins the Tennessee owner of Schuh and Johnston & Murphy from Foot Locker, where his three-decade career most recently included a role as senior vice president and chief merchandising officer responsible for Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports.