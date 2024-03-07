Shoppers say this hair dryer is 'better than a Dyson' — and it's $30 at Walmart, a cool 75% off
When it comes to hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is top of the line. Of course, one of its major downfalls is the price: $429. (Yikes!) But like with most high-end products these days, there's a budget-friendly lookalike. Let me introduce you to the Nexpure Professional Ionic Hair Dryer. Not only is it a great alternative to the almighty Dyson, but right now, you can nab it for only $30 at Walmart.
Choose from three heat settings and two speeds. There's also a cool-shot button for finishing styles.
Why is it a good deal?
The Nexpure Hair Dryer regularly costs $120, so you're getting it for a staggering 75% off. Of course, if you consider the money you could be spending on a Dyson, you're saving a whole lot more.
Why do I need this?
This dryer offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving hair a smooth look and feel. What is ionic technology? Glad you asked! Here's a quick science lesson: Positive ions can wreak havoc on your hair, creating static electricity, flyaways and frizz. Hair dryers with ionic technology emit negative ions to neutralize the positive ones, sealing the hair cuticle and making each strand smooth and extra shiny. (When hair cuticles aren’t sealed, hair can look frizzy and feel dry.)
Along with this technology, the Nexpure has a temperature protection function to prevent overheating, which can damage your hair. Another plus: It boasts 1,800 watts of power to help you get the level of wind power you want, and it comes with a magnetic concentrator attachment for added control. Got curls? It comes with a magnetic diffuser attachment too. Finally, it weighs just under a pound, which is actually lighter than the Dyson Supersonic.
What reviewers say
This hair dryer is a fan favorite with Walmart shoppers. "Better than a Dyson," raved one five-star reviewer. "The Dyson is so heavy compared to this one. My hair actually dries faster and it is so much softer. It is also not as loud as a Dyson. The magnetic attachments are great."
"It's a little powerhouse!" wrote another impressed customer. "Very lightweight but gets your hair dry so quickly! The highest heat isn't unbearable like some and the cold is perfect for setting the style. It is a little loud but aren't they all? It's definitely not as loud as some I've had over the years. Five stars for sure!"
"Small but mighty, perfect for on the go!" shared a satisfied shopper. "This hair dryer is very compact, but still just as powerful as a full-sized hair dryer."
"Great dryer," said a final reviewer. "The diffuser is a very helpful tool and it's nice that it's included and easy to take off and on. If you have long hair, take note of the short length of the dryer. The intake has sucked my hair in the back a couple times — ouch! Other than that it's fantastic. Great value."
Need a travel buddy? The handle folds down to make this small hair dryer even more compact.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
Best vacuum deals
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$79$250Save $171
Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum$119$239Save $120
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100$300Save $200
Best TV and home entertainment deals
Hisense 40-Inch LCD Roku Smart TV$138$168Save $30
Samsung 65-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$398$600Save $202
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$348$528Save $180
Best tech deals
Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones$28$100Save $72
HP 15.6" Laptop Bundle$229$279Save $50
Topvision TV Sound Bar$33$100Save $67
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-Inch Flex Laptop$299$489Save $190
Veatool Bluetooth Headphones$20$80Save $60
Auoshi Projector$90$460Save $370
Best home deals
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set$19$40Save $21
Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack$18$30Save $12
Marmur Weighted Blanket$32$60Save $28
Best kitchen deals
Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece$19$23Save $4
Mainstays 2.2-Quart Compact Air Fryer$25$30Save $5
Vancasso Stoneware Dinnerware Set, 16-Piece$65$73Save $8
Carote Knife Set With Wooden Block, 14-Piece$80$200Save $120
Best style deals
Cate & Chloe Isabel 18-Karat White-Gold-Plated Pendant Necklace$18$150Save $132
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18-Karat White-Gold-Plated Drop Earrings$18$136Save $118
Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clogs$45$60Save $15
Best beauty and wellness deals
BoSidin IPL Hair-Removal Device$200$280Save $80
Vanelc 24k-Gold Eye Mask$11$17Save $6
Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush$18$31Save $13
Nexpure 1800W Professional Ionic Hair Dryer$30$120Save $90