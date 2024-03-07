Why you can trust us
Shoppers say this hair dryer is 'better than a Dyson' — and it's $30 at Walmart, a cool 75% off

Ellie Conley
Updated

When it comes to hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is top of the line. Of course, one of its major downfalls is the price: $429. (Yikes!) But like with most high-end products these days, there's a budget-friendly lookalike. Let me introduce you to the Nexpure Professional Ionic Hair Dryer. Not only is it a great alternative to the almighty Dyson, but right now, you can nab it for only $30 at Walmart.

Walmart

Nexpure 1800W Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

$30$120Save $90

Choose from three heat settings and two speeds. There's also a cool-shot button for finishing styles.

$30 at Walmart

Why is it a good deal?

The Nexpure Hair Dryer regularly costs $120, so you're getting it for a staggering 75% off. Of course, if you consider the money you could be spending on a Dyson, you're saving a whole lot more.

Why do I need this?

This dryer offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving hair a smooth look and feel. What is ionic technology? Glad you asked! Here's a quick science lesson: Positive ions can wreak havoc on your hair, creating static electricity, flyaways and frizz. Hair dryers with ionic technology emit negative ions to neutralize the positive ones, sealing the hair cuticle and making each strand smooth and extra shiny. (When hair cuticles aren’t sealed, hair can look frizzy and feel dry.)

Along with this technology, the Nexpure has a temperature protection function to prevent overheating, which can damage your hair. Another plus: It boasts 1,800 watts of power to help you get the level of wind power you want, and it comes with a magnetic concentrator attachment for added control. Got curls? It comes with a magnetic diffuser attachment too. Finally, it weighs just under a pound, which is actually lighter than the Dyson Supersonic.

Dyson rival Nexpure hair dryer and attachments
The hair dryer's ionic technology helps ensure a salon-like blowout at home, but at a major savings over Dyson. (Walmart)

What reviewers say

This hair dryer is a fan favorite with Walmart shoppers. "Better than a Dyson," raved one five-star reviewer. "The Dyson is so heavy compared to this one. My hair actually dries faster and it is so much softer. It is also not as loud as a Dyson. The magnetic attachments are great."

"It's a little powerhouse!" wrote another impressed customer. "Very lightweight but gets your hair dry so quickly! The highest heat isn't unbearable like some and the cold is perfect for setting the style. It is a little loud but aren't they all? It's definitely not as loud as some I've had over the years. Five stars for sure!"

"Small but mighty, perfect for on the go!" shared a satisfied shopper. "This hair dryer is very compact, but still just as powerful as a full-sized hair dryer."

"Great dryer," said a final reviewer. "The diffuser is a very helpful tool and it's nice that it's included and easy to take off and on. If you have long hair, take note of the short length of the dryer. The intake has sucked my hair in the back a couple times — ouch! Other than that it's fantastic. Great value."

Walmart

Nexpure 1800W Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

$30$120Save $90

Need a travel buddy? The handle folds down to make this small hair dryer even more compact.

$30 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

