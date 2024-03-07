Shoppers say this cast iron skillet comes so well-seasoned, it's 'better than nonstick' — and it's as low as $28

A good cast iron skillet is the powerhouse of all pans and a kitchen necessity you'll have forever — but only if you find a good one. According to almost 20,000 Amazon shoppers, this one from Cuisinel is the best of the best. While most folks love their cast iron skillets for their longevity, shoppers rave about this one because it comes so well-seasoned that it's as close to nonstick as you can get, right out of the box. It also helps that its two most popular sizes — 12-inch and 10-inch — are currently on sale for as low as $28.

Why is this a good deal?

There are so many cast iron skillet options to choose from, especially on Amazon, but few enjoy a 4.7-star rating like the Cuisinel has received. Because these pans can easily move from the stovetop to the oven to the grill, it's like getting multiple pans in one. Add to the value that this comes preseasoned — you've got your kitchen MVP right out of the gate. For $34 for the 12-inch and $28 for the 10-inch, you can afford to invest in a range of sizes. Plus, cast iron is known for lasting for generations, so you'll likely never have to replace these multi-tasking workhorses — you'll just get to enjoy them for decades to come.

Why do I need this?

How do you like your steak? With a perfect sear? How about your cornbread? Maybe with a nice, golden crust? What cast iron does better than any other cookware is it retains heat — so anything you want with a crust or crispiness will cook better in cast iron. All it needs is a good pre-heat.

But why do you need THIS skillet? The flat bottom allows it to conduct heat better than many other cast iron pans. Plus it comes pre-seasoned, so you're able to enjoy it as well as you would an heirloom cast iron piece, right out of the box. Only further upping the value: The 12-inch cast iron skillet comes with a silicone handle cover to keep your hands safe while cooking. The 10-inch version comes with a slightly sweeter deal complete with the silicone handle cover and a pan scraper.

This versatile cooking vessel can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, sautéing — and for taking your dishes from the range to the oven (like for a frittata). It does it all and it does it so well that you may find you need fewer pieces in your cookware collection as they start to pale in comparison to the Cuisinel.

Because it arrives so well-seasoned, some reviewers say it performs better than some non-stick pans. That means you can toss the Teflon, which can break down and chip — and which has a much shorter lifespan.

This pre-seasoned number transitions so well from cooktop to oven to grill, it'll be the heavy-metal star of your kitchen. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's no surprise that this cast iron skillet is a shopper favorite. And while there's so much to appreciate about this affordable kitchen powerhouse, the one feature that reviewers can't stop talking about is how seamlessly nonstick the surface is.

"This is our first truly nonstick pan," one five-star reviewer said of this popular cast iron skillet, praising its "Perfect nonstick performance." They go on to say, "Nothing sticks. It's easy to clean. The size is perfect for dosas, crepes and tortillas."

Another shocked shopper asked himself this burning question in his review. "Where has this pan been all my life?" the impressed reviewer wrote before admitting that he rarely writes reviews, but needed to let others know how incredible this pan is. "This is better than nonstick! Best pan ever!"

Like many reviewers, one shopper consolidated their cookware collection by throwing away older nonstick pans to make room for this multi-use skillet that pretty much works with everything. "I love this cast iron skillet and use it almost exclusively for most things I cook," the shopper wrote. "It really has replaced most of my other frying pans with the exception of one."

While the general concern for most shoppers is that they wish they bought this cast iron skillet sooner, one five-star reviewer did pose one critique. "I wish it were a bit smoother on the bottom for my glass stovetop," the shopper wrote.

And if you're ready to truly take the leap into the wonderful world of cast iron, this four-piece, two-pan set is currently 30% off.

