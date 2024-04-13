Shoppers say these headphones rival Beats — and Amazon's got 'em on sale for $20

Big-brand headphones can be super expensive — like, more than $200 type of expensive. But often due to high-end features, you might not necessarily use them. If what you want is reliable, comfortable and wireless cans, then iJoy Wireless Headphones — on sale at Amazon for $20 — could be the solution for you.

💰 Why is it a good deal?

Some fans say they prefer these headphones to other, big-name brands like Sony and Beats — headphones that'll likely set you back $200 to $400. Sure, you'll miss out on some features, but fans say the iJoy headphones are more comfortable and come close in terms of sound. And if it's a choice between spending $20 or $400, the choice is pretty clear.

🤔 Why do I need this?

With soft ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, these headphones are a great mix of practicality and style. The built-in microphone allows you to answer calls from your phone. Charging is fast and strong. And there are physical controls for the usual functions: play, pause, track and volume. How's this for an awesome bonus? These iJoy rechargeable headphones also have a built-in radio receiver! A mode switch takes them from Bluetooth to FM radio.

Rock out in all the colors. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is sound quality, and the iJoy really delivers — more than 57,000 shoppers give these a five-star rating.

👍 Pros

“They hold their charge for several hours and the sound is very clear,” wrote one five-star reviewer. "I didn’t realize that they also had the ability to receive and play FM radio on their own (with static) so was a kind of strange experience when I hit the pause button on my audiobook and started hearing music and talking (I reconnected my phone and the Bluetooth took over again fine). The headphones do hurt my ears a bit after a couple hours, but maybe my ears are on the bigger side."

“I also have Beats Solo 3 headphones, love these iJoy better," a happy shopper wrote. “Comfy on the ears, they go over ear, lightweight, pair to Android, iOS easily, sound is great. Can we talk about how far you can walk away from your Bluetooth device? Because the distance is amazing! I went outdoors in the yard and forgot I was on the phone these never disconnected it was great. My Beats no way they'd have stayed connected. Calls are crisp and clear paired with my Samsung phone. Buy these."

Another reviewer put it best: "These headphones really deliver!! I wanted headphones to use in bed because my husband goes to bed really early and I wanted to be able to watch a movie or something in bed without waking him up. These headphones have an amazing sound! Seriously reminds me of surround sound in a movie theater. Amazing sound!! Very comfortable on my head and ears too!! Earpieces are very cushiony!"

👎 Cons

"Noise cancellation is nonexistent, but this is not a feature that I would expect," said this final reviewer. "Noise cancellation on my Bose headset is excellent, but that one cost over $300. Not a fair comparison, I know; I'm only mentioning it because it's a feature listed in the product description."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

JBL Wireless Headphones $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $148 $230 Save $82 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Otvoc 16-Inch Laptop $390 $1,299 Save $909 See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Jejill Portable Charger $14 $60 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon