Shoppers in their 60s say this No. 1 bestselling eyeshadow stick 'doesn't sink into creases,' and it's down to as low as $11

If you haven't tried an eyeshadow stick yet, get ready for an upgrade from your regular powder palette. It's a game-changer if you want to make your eyes pop without making a mistake that you have to live with for the day or re-doing your makeup. If you're thinking about trying an eyeshadow stick, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick is on sale for as low as $11, down from $16.

Why is it a good deal?

Shopping for good makeup at a good price is tough. Eyeshadow sticks from luxury beauty brands can cost up to $35, but at just $11, the Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick is a steal — and this is the lowest price we've seen it (prices vary depending on color).

Why do I need this?

Beauty buffs of all ages love these eyeshadow sticks, but if you no longer have 20-year-old eyelids, take note: These can solve all sorts of makeup hiccups. You don't have to worry about eyeshadow creasing after an hour, which can highlight droopy lids. If you want to preserve the elasticity of the skin around your eyes, these sticks let you smooth on your eyeshadow without tugging or pulling. On top of all that, the colors last all day, fans say — no reapplying is necessary to keep your face looking fresh.

Julep's eyeshadow sticks are made with good-for-skin ingredients like vitamin E (rich in free-radical-fighting antioxidants) and vitamin C (repairs damage from environmental stressors). They also come in over 50 shades — some have shimmer, but there are also loads of mattes to choose from.

Hate putting on makeup? It doesn't get much easier than an eyeshadow stick.

What reviewers say

With 28,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about the Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick.

"They go on so silky and the colors are soft and are just enough to complement the eyes," wrote a five-star fan. "They do not sink into creases and leave lines."

"The eye shadow goes on smoothly without pulling the delicate lid skin (important to us over-60 crowd) and is easy to blend," a beauty enthusiast shared. "The shimmer is not too much for everyday use."

"Stays all day," reported another rave reviewer. "I have been dealing with a really teary eye issue and wanted some eye shadow that was easy to apply and would stick around throughout a day of wiping my eye. This does the trick! This never feels sticky on my eyelids but stays in place all day long."

"So easy to use, and brightens my eyes incredibly!" a happy shopper raved. "No powder mess to clean up on [my] face. Makes me want to throw out all my powder eyeshadows! I am almost 60 years old, and this made a significant difference in my appearance. Makes my eyes pop. It's a game changer!"

"It glided on nicely and the color was pretty," shared a final fan who bought it in Champagne Shimmer. "The only complaint that I would have is that this color is very sheer. I had to go over it a couple of times. Pick a darker color if you really want it to stand out."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body and Face Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Eye Cream $14 $28 Save $14 See at Amazon

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner $32 $40 Save $8 See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $60 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $7 $16 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-Shirt $19 $24 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Anrabess Short-Sleeve Crewneck Dress $33 $43 Save $10 See at Amazon

Keds Champion Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker $29 $55 Save $26 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress $45 $61 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon