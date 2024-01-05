Shop the Spanx End-of-Season Sale — score up to 70% off shapewear and more sitewide

There's certainly a lot to be grateful for as we head into 2024, and one of the things on that extensive list is the greatness of Spanx. Not only does the brand make us feel great with all of its quality pieces, but its End-of-Season Sale, running now through January 8th, is already one for the books with savings of up to 70% on a wide variety of sale styles. And, yeah, that's a lot more than shapewear: Spanx also makes the most flattering, slimming pants, jeans and tops, all on sale now and ready for your perusal.

We've searched through the brand's bestsellers and fan favorites to pick the 10 best End-of-Season Sale deals, so you can kick back and check off your list without any worries but keeping your "Add to Cart" finger nice and limber. We have no idea how long these picks will last — stock could go fast. So take a break and treat yourself to some New Year's goodness. You deserve it!

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip $64 $128 Save $64 A half-zip pullover is an essential part of any cold-weather wardrobe. Grab one of your own on sale now from Spanx. The lightweight, soft fabric will feel great against your skin — whether you're heading out to run errands or running a mile at the gym. Plus, Oprah shared that this top feels like "buttah." $64 at Spanx

Spanx Leather-Like Cropped Kick Flare Pant $47 $158 Save $111 Faux leather bottoms are mega-trendy right now, so keep up with the latest styles with this flattering version from Spanx! Their sleek faux leather smooths and lifts with powerful compression — and an assist from the hidden core-shaping technology. $47 at Spanx

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Open-Bust Cami $19 $64 Save $45 If you'd like to smooth things out when dressing up, we suggest you "Suit Your Fancy" with this open-bust cami, the perfect option for low-neckline tops. It feels silky smooth and shapes without sucking you in uncomfortably, helping to create your ideal silhouette without weighing you down. $19 at Spanx

Spanx Wide Leg Jeans $84 $168 Save $84 We love fashion with volume, and these wide-leg jeans certainly have that in spades. The premium stretch denim hugs every curve with tender loving care, and the high-rise coverage and hidden core shaping technology ensure you'll feel just as great as you look. $84 at Spanx

Spanx AirEssentials Ballet Wrap $64 $128 Save $64 If you already feel like curling up into a blanket ball for a few months and waiting for the cold temps to pass, we totally get it. Stay snug while, y'know, living your life thanks to this luxe-feeling ballet-style wrap top, perfect for pairing with your fave soft jeans or cozy bottoms. $64 at Spanx

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Kick Flare $44 $148 Save $104 These stylishly sleek pants may very well be as "perfect" as their name claims! Smoothing premium ponte fabric accentuates every curve, making them a simple and elegant option to elevate pretty much any 'fit. Plus, we love that Cerulean Blue! $44 at Spanx