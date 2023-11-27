Shop the best Cyber Monday laptop deals live now with up to 80% off Apple, HP, Dell and more

Cyber Monday laptop deals are here with tech deals aplenty. If you missed out on Black Friday, don't stress. Now's your chance to replace that old laptop with a newer, faster model that doesn't take four minutes to boot up. And if you're looking for a gift? Well, even better — there are tons of deals available, but they're disappearing faster than the pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving. This time of year offers some of the best discounts you'll see on laptops, and that means they probably won't last long!

Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2023

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display and a slew of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its stellar reputation. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen for it, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." $750 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2023) $1,049 $1,299 Save $250 If your old MacBook is on its last legs, this is a good time to upgrade: Amazon's Black Friday deal knocks a hefty $250 off the price of a well-appointed Air — a 2023 model, at that. Check out the ratings on this thing: 4.8 stars from nearly 900 buyers. It's no stretch to say you're likely to love this laptop. $1,049 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Laptop deals 2023

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13-inch Touchscreen Laptop $1,299 $2,600 Save $1,301 Yeah, it's a tablet — but it packs more power into this thin frame than most laptops do. On top of that, you can attach a keyboard and get all the power you could ask for. With an average of 16 hours of battery life, 1TB of storage space, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a 4.8GHz processor, this creator-focused machine is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. $1,299 at Amazon

ASUS Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop $150 $250 Save $100 This ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop is ideal for someone who needs easy access to the web on the go. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for in convenience, and it still comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 — a $100 value on its own. While this isn't quite the lowest price on record, it's close to it. Seriously, where else will you find a laptop for $150? $150 at Amazon

SGIN Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 The always-popular Sgin is a budget-focused brand that brings a lot of savings to the table, especially when you consider that this guy is nearly 80% off. That's a fantastic deal worth having another can of cranberry sauce over, especially when you consider that it also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It might not be the best choice for gaming, but it's great for everyday use and low-level productivity. $260 at Walmart

Jumper Jumper 14-inch Windows Laptop $290 $1,100 Save $810 That's right: a surprisingly powerful computer for less than $300. It comes with 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a memory expandable by another 256GB via a TF Card slot. It's only 3.5 pounds and delivers roughly 10 hours of battery life. The biggest draw? It's over 75% of. $290 at Walmart

acer Acer Chromebook 514 Laptop $330 $460 Save $130 A Chromebook with a bit more power than the norm, the 514 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. While not the all-time low price, this package includes a carrying case, which makes it a great deal, and a perfect pick for the student on your list. $330 at Amazon

HP HP Pavilion Laptop 15t $380 $910 Save $530 This lightweight laptop isn't built for gaming, but it's fantastic for daily use and browsing the web. The 256GB of storage gives you more than enough space to store videos and photos, while the 8GB of RAM will keep things running smoothly. $380 at HP

acer Acer Aspire 3 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop $490 $699 Save $209 If you're in the market for something with a bit more juice to it than a Chromebook, here's a fantastic option. With 11 hours of battery life, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, the Aspire is built with work in mind. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. The fact that it includes a carrying case is just the cherry on top. $490 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i $439 $600 Save $161 The 3i is one of 2022's most popular laptop choices, and for good reason: it comes with more than enough power to handle everyday tasks, all the while giving users a lightweight, portable machine to take with them on the go. $439 at Amazon

Dell Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop $700 $1,000 Save $300 Discounted by a whopping 30%, this laptop gives a lot of bang for the buck. Not only does it include 16GB of RAM, but it also has 1TB of storage and even includes one year of premium support. $700 at Amazon

Dell Dell XPS 13 $799 $1,099 Save $300 Simply put, a $300 markdown makes this a no-brainer. You'll get a 10-core processor with a 4.7GHz processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It's a powerful, productivity-designed unit that can also handle light gaming. $799 at Dell

