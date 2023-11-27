Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shop the best Cyber Monday laptop deals live now with up to 80% off Apple, HP, Dell and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on laptops have some of the best discounts on MacBooks, Chromebooks, gaming laptops and so much more.

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated
3
Cyber Monday laptop deals
Hesitate on these deals and you'll wind up experiencing a Sigh-ber Monday. Let's not let that happen, k?

Cyber Monday laptop deals are here with tech deals aplenty. If you missed out on Black Friday, don't stress. Now's your chance to replace that old laptop with a newer, faster model that doesn't take four minutes to boot up. And if you're looking for a gift? Well, even better — there are tons of deals available, but they're disappearing faster than the pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving. This time of year offers some of the best discounts you'll see on laptops, and that means they probably won't last long!

Quick Overview

  • Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

    $750$999
    Save $249
    See at Amazon

  • Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2023)

    $1,049$1,299
    Save $250
    See at Amazon

  • Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with AppleCare+ (3 Years)

    $1,238$1,528
    Save $290
    See at Amazon

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13-inch Touchscreen Laptop

    $1,299$2,600
    Save $1,301
    See at Amazon

  • Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop

    $150$250
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop

    $260$1,050
    Save $790
    See at Walmart

  • Jumper 14-inch Windows Laptop

    $290$1,100
    Save $810
    See at Walmart

  • Acer Chromebook 514 Laptop

    $330$460
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • HP Pavilion Laptop 15t

    $380$910
    Save $530
    See at HP

  • Acer Aspire 3 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop

    $490$699
    Save $209
    See at Amazon

  • Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

    $439$600
    Save $161
    See at Amazon

  • Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop

    $700$1,000
    Save $300
    See at Amazon

  • Dell XPS 13

    $799$1,099
    Save $300
    See at Dell

  • HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5-inch Chromebook

    $999$1,319
    Save $320
    See at HP
See 9 more

The savings are spectacular — save up to 25% on Apple MacBooks and an unbelievable 80% on budget-focused brands. Shopping experts anticipate huge numbers for this year’s hottest retail weekend — with up to 80% of consumers out there snapping up the sale merch. So pull out your laptop wish list, and get ahead of the game. Prices are unlikely to go any lower than they are now. Get out there and get yours!

Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2023

Apple

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

$750$999Save $249

The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display and a slew of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its stellar reputation. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen for it, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop!

"Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone."

$750 at Amazon
Apple

Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2023)

$1,049$1,299Save $250

If your old MacBook is on its last legs, this is a good time to upgrade: Amazon's Black Friday deal knocks a hefty $250 off the price of a well-appointed Air — a 2023 model, at that. Check out the ratings on this thing: 4.8 stars from nearly 900 buyers. It's no stretch to say you're likely to love this laptop.

$1,049 at Amazon
Apple

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with AppleCare+ (3 Years)

$1,238$1,528Save $290

This is the 2023 MacBook Air everyone knows and loves, but it comes with THREE years of AppleCare+. Two years normally goes for $199, so you're getting a lot of added value for a song.

$1,238 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Laptop deals 2023

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13-inch Touchscreen Laptop

$1,299$2,600Save $1,301

Yeah, it's a tablet — but it packs more power into this thin frame than most laptops do. On top of that, you can attach a keyboard and get all the power you could ask for. With an average of 16 hours of battery life, 1TB of storage space, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a 4.8GHz processor, this creator-focused machine is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. 

$1,299 at Amazon
ASUS

Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop

$150$250Save $100

This ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop is ideal for someone who needs easy access to the web on the go. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for in convenience, and it still comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 — a $100 value on its own. While this isn't quite the lowest price on record, it's close to it. Seriously, where else will you find a laptop for $150? 

$150 at Amazon
SGIN

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop

$260$1,050Save $790

The always-popular Sgin is a budget-focused brand that brings a lot of savings to the table, especially when you consider that this guy is nearly 80% off. That's a fantastic deal worth having another can of cranberry sauce over, especially when you consider that it also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It might not be the best choice for gaming, but it's great for everyday use and low-level productivity.

$260 at Walmart
Jumper

Jumper 14-inch Windows Laptop

$290$1,100Save $810

That's right: a surprisingly powerful computer for less than $300. It comes with 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a memory expandable by another 256GB via a TF Card slot. It's only 3.5 pounds and delivers roughly 10 hours of battery life. The biggest draw? It's over 75% of.

$290 at Walmart
acer

Acer Chromebook 514 Laptop

$330$460Save $130

A Chromebook with a bit more power than the norm, the 514 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. While not the all-time low price, this package includes a carrying case, which makes it a great deal, and a perfect pick for the student on your list. 

$330 at Amazon
HP

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t

$380$910Save $530

This lightweight laptop isn't built for gaming, but it's fantastic for daily use and browsing the web. The 256GB of storage gives you more than enough space to store videos and photos, while the 8GB of RAM will keep things running smoothly. 

$380 at HP
acer

Acer Aspire 3 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop

$490$699Save $209

If you're in the market for something with a bit more juice to it than a Chromebook, here's a fantastic option. With 11 hours of battery life, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, the Aspire is built with work in mind. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. The fact that it includes a carrying case is just the cherry on top.

$490 at Amazon
Lenovo

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

$439$600Save $161

The 3i is one of 2022's most popular laptop choices, and for good reason: it comes with more than enough power to handle everyday tasks, all the while giving users a lightweight, portable machine to take with them on the go.

$439 at Amazon
Dell

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop

$700$1,000Save $300

Discounted by a whopping 30%, this laptop gives a lot of bang for the buck. Not only does it include 16GB of RAM, but it also has 1TB of storage and even includes one year of premium support. 

$700 at Amazon
Dell

Dell XPS 13

$799$1,099Save $300

Simply put, a $300 markdown makes this a no-brainer. You'll get a 10-core processor with a 4.7GHz processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It's a powerful, productivity-designed unit that can also handle light gaming.

$799 at Dell
HP

HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5-inch Chromebook

$999$1,319Save $320

With 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a stunning 2K display, the Dragonfly is the Chromebook to end all Chromebooks. 

$999 at HP

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.

Recommended Stories