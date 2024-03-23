Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale for Major Pet Deals on Food, Toys, Beds, and More



You don’t need a special occasion to treat your pet to some new toys, treats or grooming tools. In fact, we think you should celebrate your furry friend every day! During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, stock up on pet food, toys, treats and more for up to 50% off.

Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale just started today and runs until March 25, meaning you have five full days to score major savings across all shopping categories—including home decor, furniture, spring fashion, electronics and beyond. But some of the best Amazon Spring Sale deals of the entire event include everything you need to pamper your furry friends. Our editors spotted deals on pet toys, automatic litter boxes, treats, grooming tools and more—meaning pet parents can stock up without paying full price.

Stay on top of pet-related messes with the help of the viral Bissell Little Green Machine, currently 21% off at Amazon. Its powerful suction and helpful attachments let you lift dirt and stains from carpet, rugs, and even car upholstery with greater ease, and it's rarely on sale. You can also save on cozy pet beds or a brand-new squeaky toy to brighten your pooch's day.

Find all of our favorite Amazon Big Spring Sale pet deals happening right now, below.

360° Dog Camera

Ever wondered what your furry friend gets up to when you're away from home? This pet-friendly camera is designed to make it easier to check in on your pets even when you aren't at home; it uses a 360-degree rotating camera that connects to your phone, letting you see, speak to, and even toss treats at your pets.

Shop Now 360° Dog Camera amazon.com $79.00

Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Stay on top of pet messes on your couch, carpet, and even your car upholstery thanks to this handheld carpet cleaning device. It uses a combination of water and powerful suction to lift dirt and stains from fabric, and three different brush attachments to help target tricky messes. Don't forget to snag some carpet cleaning solution to go with it!

Shop Now Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner amazon.com $98.00

Cat Water Fountain

Encourage your picky pet to drink more water with this 2-liter automatic fountain. The steady flow of water entices pets to stay hydrated, while the larger tank size means you can keep your cat or dog hydrated for a few days at a time without a refill.

Shop Now Cat Water Fountain amazon.com $19.98

Calming Dog Bed

Pamper your pup with this soft and fuzzy pet bed. It's made specifically for dogs up to 45 pounds (there are other sizes for bigger dogs, too!) and features a cozy donut shape that's secure enough for your pet to snuggle in.

Shop Now Calming Dog Bed amazon.com $32.59

Crystals Health Monitoring Cat Litter

Amazon Prime members can save 20% off this two-pack of cat litter that's specifically designed to help detect potential illnesses. The unscented litter will turn different colors thanks to pH-activated crystals, helping you identify if your cat has a urinary tract infection, bladder stones, and more.

Shop Now Crystals Health Monitoring Cat Litter amazon.com $32.50

Gumby Plush Filled Dog Toy

The #1 best-selling pet toy on Amazon is currently under $4 for the Big Spring Sale. With more than 38,600 five-star ratings indicating its popularity with pets, this squeaky toy features flexible arms for added fun.

Shop Now Gumby Plush Filled Dog Toy amazon.com $3.70

PuraX Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Tired of having to clean your cat's litter box? This self-cleaning model is under $400 at Amazon right now, and it'll automatically empty itself after your cat uses it—no scooping required.

Shop Now PuraX Self-Cleaning Litter Box amazon.com $388.00

Tough Dog Toy

This shark-shaped dog toy is designed for tough chewers; according to the manufacturer, it's built to be chew-proof thanks to the durable nylon and rubber material. Your pup will also love that it has a built-in squeaker and a bacon-flavored exterior for added enticement.

Shop Now Tough Dog Toy amazon.com $9.99

Interactive Cat Exercise Toy

Your playful kitten will get hours of entertainment out of this interactive, battery-powered toy. The base spins and wobbles on the floor, causing the attached string and toy to flail around while keeping your cat's interest. It's even rechargeable, meaning you won't have to go hunting for a spare set of batteries when it powers down.

Shop Now Interactive Cat Exercise Toy amazon.com $17.84

Slow Feeder Dog Bowls

Looking for ways to encourage your pet to slow down while eating? That's exactly what this puzzle food tray is for—the ridges prevent your pup from gobbling up all their food at once, helping to prevent choking.

Shop Now Slow Feeder Dog Bowls amazon.com $9.98

Automatic Fish Feeder

Never fear, the Amazon Big Spring Sale also includes pet deals for your non-furry friends, too. This automatic fish feeder has an easy-to-use display that can dispense the desired portion of food to your aquatic pets in 8-, 12- and 24-hour increments, meaning you can head on vacation or make post-work plans without disrupting your fish's eating schedule.

Shop Now Automatic Fish Feeder amazon.com $15.19

Dog and Cat Sling Carrier

If you've ever wanted a hands-free way to keep your furry friend close, this dog and cat sling carrier is just the ticket. It's designed to sit comfortably over one shoulder (much like a purse!), while the loose interior provides cozy space for your cat or small dog to perch comfortably. Plus, this carrier has more than 16,800 ratings and an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Shop Now Dog and Cat Sling Carrier amazon.com $15.97

Original Loofa Jumbo Dog Toy

While nothing could make your dog happier than some quality time with you, playing with these squeaky toys might be a close second. The elongated shape makes it great for tossing, playing tug of war, and shaking. According to the manufacturer, it's great for dogs of all sizes.

Shop Now Original Loofa Jumbo Dog Toy amazon.com $5.99

Life Protection Formula Dry Dog Food

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is a great time to stock up on everyday essentials for both you and your pet—like this best-selling dog food. Per the brand, the Life Protection formula is intended to help build muscles, support immune health, and promote a healthy skin and coat.

Shop Now Life Protection Formula Dry Dog Food amazon.com $33.90

Reflective Dog Collar

The reflective threads in this nylon collar make your dog more visible at night. With 13 different vibrant colors to choose from and five different sizes, there are plenty of options to suit your pup's style and personal needs; the interior of the collar is even padded for extra comfort.

Shop Now Reflective Dog Collar amazon.com $8.99

