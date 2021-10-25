Shirtless Orlando Bloom decorates daughter Daisy Dove's bedroom: 'Dad of the year'

Talk about daddy of the year!

Over the weekend, Orlando Bloom kept himself busy decorating the bedroom of their year-old daughter Daisy Dove, unveiling in an Instagram video of adorable white daisies atop a yellow painted wall.

“Dad of the year,” a voice presumed to be fiancee Katy Perry's says to a shirtless Bloom, who lets out a laugh before saying, “Stars. They’re just like us…”

Needless to say, the cute video was welcomed by a small army of adoring fans who couldn’t help but show support for the young parents while also pointing out Bloom’s youthful vigor.

“I swear this man doesn’t age,” one fan said of Bloom, who also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Can you paint my walls?” a commenter quipped before another followed up with, “Mine too.”

The proud parents have not been shy in letting fans in on their celebrations. In August, the couple celebrated Daisy’s first birthday with a giant floral display of daisies shaped together to create the number one, which Bloom shared on his Instagram stories.

"The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child,” Bloom wrote on Instagram at the time.

Perry also gave a tribute to her daughter on Twitter, writing "1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

Last month, Perry opened up to Variety about the joys of motherhood, explaining that the first weeks of parenthood welcomed some of the “biggest” and “best” changes in her life.

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love,” she said. “Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s."

"As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever," she added. "You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it's the best."

"Children are such a gift,” she added. “I get why people have been doing this for eons and keep doing it.”