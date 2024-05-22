Shipshewana selfie station arrives

May 21—SHIPSHEWANA — Visit Shipshewana/LaGrange County is partnering with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation to bring a unique selfie station to the front lobby of the Blue Gate Restaurant.

The IN Indiana Photo Mirror Selfie Station allows visitors to snap a free photo with a custom digital frame and/or background and email it to their phone.

"This new Photo Mirror Selfie Station has become a favorite experience at gatherings, events, and destinations because of the custom frames, backgrounds and programmable on-screen messages available," said Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of IDDC.

Andy Rohrer, the vice president of Sales & Marketing for Blue Gate said, "We think this self-station will be a lot of fun for our guests. After all, at the Blue Gate, we love creating great food and products but we're also about crafting great experiences."

Different photo frames are available for visitors to swipe through and add to their photo, customizing each image to show off the fun visitors are having in Indiana, according to information from Visit Shipshewana.

"Visitors love sharing their experiences on social media, and the IN Indiana photo mirror makes it as simple as tap, pose and share," the statement reads.

"We are proud to partner with IDDC," said Sonya Nash, executive director of Visit Shipshewana/LaGrange County. "This is a great example of partnership with the state and getting the message out to visitors about Shipshewana and other great destinations across Indiana."

After taking a selfie at Blue Gate, Visit Shipshewana asks people to post them online with the hashtag #visitshipshewana #visitindiana #INIndiana