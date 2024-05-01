Shelter dog with ‘sweet eyes’ still needs home after 3 years. ‘Craves human attention’

A “friendly” dog with “sweet eyes” has been in a shelter for almost three years — and still needs a home.

“Bella is a sweet girl who just craves human attention...and some treats...a lot of treats,” a New York animal shelter wrote April 29 on Facebook.

The shelter, Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society in Utica, said Bella became one of its longest residents after her arrival in September 2021. She landed at the shelter when her past owner couldn’t take care of her anymore.

“She has struggled sharing a home with another dog in the past, as well as not having a good reaction with cats, so she does need to be the only animal in the home,” the shelter wrote on social media in March. “She has very little interest from visitors since, and we don’t know why!”

Over the years, Bella has become known as a “friendly” dog with a “sweet” personality. The shelter hopes the overlooked 5-year-old pup will find an owner who’s comfortable with large dogs, according to Facebook posts and an online adoption profile.

“Bella does weigh around 80 pounds, but she happily forgets her size in hopes of getting away with being a lap dog,” the humane society wrote.

As of May 1, the shelter’s website listed Bella as being available for adoption. More details about the animal organization’s adoption process an be found at anitas-sshs.org.

“3 years in the shelter is far too long for any animal, especially with those sweet eyes,” the shelter wrote.

The humane society didn’t immediately share additional details about Bella with McClatchy News on May 1. The facility is in Oneida County, a roughly 50-mile drive northeast from Syracuse.

