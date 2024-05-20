Shawnee County program helps cut cost of childcare

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising childcare costs are forcing some parents to quit their jobs to take care of their children, but a group in Shawnee County is trying to change that.

Kayla Pieschke works full time, and so does her husband. They have two children who go to Calvary Lutheran Learning Center in north Topeka.

She told 27 News they love the facility, but trying to find one that fits all their needs was a “Logistics nightmare.”

“You worry about, ‘Are they going to be safe? Are they going to be loved? Are they going to be cared for?’,” Pieschke said. “But then on top of it, ‘Can we afford it? Is it close to us? Are their hours conducive to your work schedule?'”

Pieschke said they’re talking about having another child, but a lack of access to affordable child care makes them question if it’s possible.

“How many overtime days do I have to work to make putting my kids in daycare worth it, versus not having a job,” Pieschke said.

Family Forward is a Shawnee County program that’s trying to bridge the gap between businesses, families and childcare providers.

“We are losing childcare providers faster than we can get new ones,” Sarah Elsen, executive director Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas said.

Child Care Aware runs Family Forward alongside the Greater Topeka Partnership. Elsen told 27 News access to child care is a major issue for working parents in the community.

“A family’s car may break down and then it’s, ‘Do I pay child care? Do I pay for car repairs? And how do I get to work?”,” Elsen said.

She said it’s a position many working parents find themselves in. And parents are often having kids later in life because of the cost, which means experienced workers are the ones quitting to stay at home.

According to the latest stats from Child Care Aware, the average full time monthly rate for child care centers in Shawnee County can range from about $500 for pre-school kids, to a little more than $800 for babies.

“This isn’t a family issue anymore, this isn’t a mother issue anymore,” Elsen said, “this is an economic issue, and we all have to come together to address this.”

And that’s exactly what Family Forward is trying to do. Part of its work is helping childcare facilities expand.

Because of the programs support, Calvary Lutheran was able to add infant childcare, which allowed Pieschke to keep both of her kids at one daycare instead of having to find another facility.

“At the time they didn’t take infants and we were really panicking,” Pieshke said. “We felt super lucky that we were able to keep both kids together.”

Organizers told 27 News investing in childcare is key for attracting young professionals and families to Shawnee County.

