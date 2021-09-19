Sharon Stone, 63, rocks revealing black swimsuit in new sunbathing photos

Fresh from the Met Gala, Sharon Stone shared a series of sultry sunbathing photos. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone's basic instinct right now? Getting to a beach.

On Sunday the 63-year-old star treated herself to some sun — and fans to two sizzling shots of her sunbathing in a daring black swimsuit.

Video: Sharon Stone shows off amazing body in yellow bikini

The first photo posted to the actress's Instagram shows her soaking up the sun while lounging alongside a rocky seafront. Stone captioned the sultry image "self-care matters."

The picture earned raves from Naomi Campbell, Vera Wang and Joely Fisher (who cracked "I'll have what you're having"), but there was more to come. A second shot, taken from above, shows the Casino star staring at the camera as she models her plunging, halter-style swimsuit. She paired the ruched-waist look with tinted aviator sunglasses, her blond pixie cut styled in beachy waves.

"Body, mind and spirit," she captioned the second post.

"This is so EPIC," Jamie Lee Curtis told Stone, who just days ago walked the Met Gala red carpet in a shimmering black design by Thom Browne. According to Vogue, the star's preparations for the A-list evening including stretching and a deep fascia massage "that deeply sculpts and defines the cheekbones, lifts the brows and strengthens the jaw line."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.