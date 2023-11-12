The shampoo that 'grew back' Sharon Stone's hair after a stroke is on sale at Amazon

Thinning tresses, a few too many strands in the trash and a clogged drain — hair loss happens to the best of us. But it's comforting to know that all the inconveniences of aging do not discriminate — not even against the ultra-glamorous. Golden Globe, Emmy award-winning and all-around alluring actress Sharon Stone knows too well what it's like to need a little more than a little fluffing to give her locks some bounce. For that, she turns to The Shampoo from Augustinus Bader and it's on sale for $49, down from $55, at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

The Shampoo from Augustinus Bader rarely goes on sale. It typically hovers around the regular price of $55, but we've seen the price go as high as $99 this year.

Why do I need this?

At 65, Stone's star is shining as brightly as ever — only now instead of acting, she's picked up painting. When she was 43, she suffered a stroke that took seven years to recover from, she said at a gala hosted by The Hollywood Reporter. While hair loss is common at her age now, it was something she was blindsided by after the nine-day brain hemorrhage.

"I started using this Augustinus Bader shampoo and conditioner and after-shampoo leave-in conditioner," she said in an interview with Byrdie. "All the hair I had lost under here, on the sides from the stroke, grew back. And I have hair!"

There are many products to help combat hair loss, but this one is a standout with the brand's TFC8® formula which is a blend of amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides that the company says it researched for 30 years. It targets cells in the hair follicles to help with repair and regrowth. It's designed to lock in moisture and supports keratin production to give you shiny, healthy hair. It also works on your scalp to prevent dry and flaky skin. It's also vegan and sulfate-free.

With amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides, The Shampoo promises shiny, healthy hair. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers are also fans of The Shampoo.

"This product has changed the texture of my fine hair," wrote a happy shopper. "It has helped to build a structure to each strand. Well worth the price. Love The Conditioner too!"

"This has given my very fine hair an amazing texture," raved another shopper. "I have the shampoo and conditioner. Yes, these products are pricey but I will not hesitate to purchase both again. I’m very impressed."

Another satisfied customer shared: "My hair is growing where I was losing hair!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

