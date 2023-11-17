Sharon Osbourne reveals she weighs less than 100 lbs. after Ozempic. Why dropping too much weight is a legitimate concern.

Sharon Osbourne is warning people to "be careful what you wish for" as she reveals she now weighs less than 100 pounds from weight loss resulting from semaglutide use.

The 71-year-old told the Daily Mail that she started taking the medication by the brand name Ozempic — which is FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes and used off-label for weight loss — last December. "I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy," she said of the drastic change she's seen in her own body. "You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more."

Osbourne remarked on her appearance, saying, "I know I look gaunt … I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds and I don’t want to be."

It isn't the first time that a public figure has expressed reservations about their experience using the injectable medication. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi from the reality show Shahs of Sunset announced in June that she was "cutting down" on her dosage.

"I have lost a little bit more weight than I was anticipating to lose," the 41-year-old shared on Instagram. "When I started semaglutide shots, I was 138 pounds. Now [I'm] about 110 pounds. .... That’s when I knew, it’s time to cut back."

Gharachedaghi shared at the time that she was starting a lower dose of the medication that would allow for weight maintenance, instead of continued weight loss. Osbourne, however, said she's been completely off the medication, but didn't specify for how long.

Dr. Priya Jaisinghani, a clinical assistant professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine specializing in obesity medicine, clarifies that the "goal" of this treatment is to "prevent, improve or reverse weight-related complications, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes." However, she tells Yahoo Life that it's important for an individual to determine their "safe rate of weight loss" with their provider for any sort of weight management.

"Clinically significant weight loss is usually defined as weight loss of 5 to 10% of your total body weight. Generally, losing one to two pounds per week is considered gradual and steady," Jaisinghani says.

According to the numbers provided by Gharachedaghi, she had allegedly lost just over 20% of her total body weight by early June. Osbourne's numbers are less clear.

"Losing weight too quickly or too much weight can have health implications such as hair loss, muscle loss, malnutrition," Jaisinghani says. On the other hand, "when stopping any weight loss intervention, there is always a chance of weight regain," stressing the need "to make lifestyle changes in conjunction with medication."

Although there is a lot of stigma surrounding the medication and its off-label use, Osbourne has been candid about taking it.

"I try to be as truthful about myself as possible. I am what I am," she told the Daily Mail. "A lot of people put up shields but I don’t have one. I’m too old. I couldn’t keep it up. I’d break character if I tried to pretend I’ve found God."

This article was originally published on June 8, 2023 and has been updated.