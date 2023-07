Sharks Can Fart: 17 Absolutely Wild Facts I Just Learned About The Ocean

10.

On the subject of cephalopods, in 1978, the USS Stein was attacked by a Kraken. OK, maybe not a Kraken, but after an emergency, it came back to port with gashes along the side of it and claw hooks embedded in it that matched a colossal squid. Based on the marks and claws, researchers think it had to be one of the biggest ever, likely around 150 feet long