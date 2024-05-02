Which services should be tipped, Georgia? Take our poll on digital tipping

Digital tipping is the next evolution in the service economy as Americans move more and more of their money and assets online. Gone are the days of leaving a 10 dollar bill under your plate at restaurants or pressing a fiver in the palm of the valet’s hand.

Nowadays, you make decisions about the tip as cashiers hand over their iPad or swivel their point of sale screen around to you. This has caused feelings about tipping, an already contentious issue, to turn sour. Studies reveal that most people still tip, but is that about to change?

Forbes did a national poll in 2023, asking Americans to weigh-in on the debate about tipping. You might be surprised to know that most Americans tip, on average, about 16%, but only about 7% tip more than 25%. When it comes to the digital method of leaving a gratuity, close to 15% of Americans tip less than 5%.

How do we measure up? We thought it would be interesting to see how Georgians feel about tipping today, and if the influence of digital technology has changed anything about the practice.

Take a second and tell us what you think:

Need a job right now? These Georgia positions are urgently hiring and don’t need a degree

Bear cubs don’t need your help. Safety tips for bear encounters in the state of Georgia