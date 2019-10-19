Serena Williams shows off adorable photos of daughter Olympia as a flower girl





Serena Williams shared some adorable photos of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. from her duties as a flower girl at a friend's wedding.





Serena Williams is sharing adorable photos of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. who was a flower girl at a recent wedding.

“She took her flower girl job very seriously!!!” the tennis champion, 38, posted on Instagram. In the photos, the two-year-old, who is nicknamed Olympia, is pictured wearing a pink tulle dress with a big bow on one shoulder and her hair done up in several buns, while holding a floral bouquet. In the next shot, she steps out of a gazebo carrying a basket of what appears to be flower petals.

Another features Olympia lounging on the floor reading a book, following by a photo of her swinging in her parents’ arms. In that image, Williams wears a pink halter-neck dress, while dad, Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian, sports a three-piece suit and a pink tie.





Supermodel Ashley Graham, who is expecting her own child, commented “Little angel” along with heart emojis. And Caroline Wozniacki, a fellow tennis player and Williams’s close friend, wrote, “soooo cute!”

Little Olympia is a frequent subject on her parents’ social media accounts. On Thursday, Williams shared a video on Instagram Stories of the little girl dancing around the house in a tutu while chanting, “Mama, Mama, Mama.” And in September, Williams honored her daughter’s second birthday with a post-birth photo captioned, “The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment.”

Olympia even has an Instagram account of her own with 598K followers, featuring content captured by her parents.

Williams has frequently shared her excitement over being a first-time parent. "The milestone that everyone looks forward to is talking and being able to have conversations," Williams told AOL earlier this year. "I’m really looking forward to that. She’s getting there, but she’s also figuring out how to express herself and it’s been really fun."

